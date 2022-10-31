Yoga poses tend to be among the best physical practices to help you relax and heal both spiritually and emotionally.

The mental health benefits of yoga are widely recognized and its meditative facets are often utilized by people to reduce stress, build concentration, increase spiritual connection, improve strength, reduce tension, and more.

Here is a list of six simple and efficient yoga poses that you can incorporate into your daily routine to unwind and relax. These yoga poses will help in grounding and relaxing your senses and body. They will help you unwind and rejuvenate in an ever-changing and chaotic environment.

Simple and Effective Yoga Poses to Relax

1. Fish Pose or Matsyasana

The fish pose is a simple yoga pose that will help in stretching the entire body, including abdominals, hips, back, neck, and chest. It also activates muscles that are often neglected.

To do this yoga pose, follow these steps closely:

Begin by bringing your body into a flat lying position before propping on your elbows with your forearm flat on the ground.

Roll your shoulder blades to the back and your chest will be lifted up towards the ceiling.

Bring the crown of your head towards the floor.

Keep your lower body activated, and gently release and repeat.

2. Crocodile Pose or Makarasana

This is also one of the most efficient beginner yoga poses that will help you in improving your back health with the proper stretch of your posterior chain along with enhancing your body's functional fitness.

To do this yoga pose, follow these steps closely:

Begin by bringing your body into the lying position of your stomach with your legs extended to the back and your arms extended to the front.

Keep both your elbows tucked towards your sides with palms angled to the ground.

Straighten your spine and stretch your entire body.

You can also raise your head in a manner similar to that of an upward facing dog.

3. Supine Twists or Supta Matsyendrasana

Spine twists are often considered heart opener poses that will effectively stretch your obliques, glutes, and chest. It will also help in enhancing spinal mobility along with encouraging overall digestion.

To do this yoga pose, follow these steps closely:

Begin by bringing your body into the lying position on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the ground, knees bent and pointed towards the ceiling.

Straighten your right leg to the ground before bringing your left knee towards the right side of your body.

In this position, your left hip should be stacked over your right hip.

Swap sides and repeat.

4. Garland Pose or Malasana

Garland's pose involves deep squatting movements that will open up your hip region as well as strengthen and stretch your lower body. It will enable you to relax by releasing the tightness of your body.

To do this yoga pose, follow these steps closely:

Begin in the standing position with good posture of the body and feet apart wider than the shoulder distance.

Bring your butt to the ground by lowering your body and bending your knees.

Bring your hands in the praying position in front of you with your upper arms positioned inside your knees.

Maintain a straight spine and hold.

5. Melting Heart Pose or Anahatasana

This is a yoga pose, especially for people who are holding desk jobs. Melting heart pose will enable your body to relax by improving your overall body posture and strengthening your back.

To do this yoga pose, follow these steps closely:

Bring your body into the tabletop position with your hips just above the knees.

Extend your arms by moving them forward while maintaining good body posture and proper alignment of knees and hips.

In this position, your chest must be hovering just above the ground along with your face.

Hold before gently releasing.

6. Easy Pose or Sukhasana

Easy poses are among the simplest yoga poses that will open up your hips along with strengthening your back and stretching your body. It will help in relieving tightness from the body and de-stressing.

To do this yoga pose, follow these steps closely:

Bring your body into the standard cross-legged position with your shoulders and hips in proper alignment.

Keep your spine tall and position your palms over your knees.

Start breathing deeply and become more aware of your body movements. Hold.

Bottom Line

The yoga poses listed above tend to be some of the simple and efficient ones that will help you relax and unwind. Some of the advantages of the aforementioned yoga poses are building better body strength, stretching your entire body, increasing awareness of the body, building spiritual connections, and more. Overall, these yoga poses will help you unwind and enhance your overall well-being.

Poll : 0 votes