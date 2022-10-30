7 Best Beginner Stretches for Flexibility

A stretching routine can not only help boost flexibility but also provide a multitude of other benefits. They include reducing tension, better muscle function, lower risk of injury, and less tightness, among others.

Stretching routines can also alleviate muscle aches and preparing the muscles for an intense workout routine.

Beginner Stretches for Flexibility

Here's a list of seven amazing beginner stretches that can be incorporated into your regular routine for better flexibility:

1) Seared Side Straddle Stretch

This is one of the best beginner stretches that can improve the flexibility of your back and abdominals along with opening the shoulders and chest. It can also engage the inner thighs.

How to do it?

Assume a seated position on the ground with your legs extended and as wide as possible. Raise both arms towards the side while maintaining good posture in the upper body. Bend from the waist above to the left side, with your left arm towards the ground and right arm near the head. Change sides, and repeat.

2) Trap Stretch

This is among the easier beginner stretches that can help in building greater flexibility along with relieving tightness from the neck. Trap stretching can also help enhance posture.

How to do it?

Begin in a standing position with good posture. Keep your shoulders rolled back and spine erect throughout the movement. Place your right palm over the left side of youe head before gently pressing the head towards your right shoulder. Change sides, and repeat.

3) Standing Quad Stretch

This is a prominent beginner stretch, especially for runners who tend to be super easy without getting involved in any complicated movements. This pose can also help boost body balance.

How to do it?

Begin in a tall standing position, with your spine in alignment. Raise your left heel towards the butt with your knee bent. Make sure your left knee is pointed directly towards the ground, and keep a straight posture. Hold your left palm to your left foot for greater stretch. Change sides, and repeat.

4) Knee to Chest Stretch

This beginner stretch exercise can increase flexibility by engaging the muscles of the lower back and opening up the glutes.

How to do it?

Begin with your back and heels flat on the ground. With both legs together and knees bent, bring your feet as close to your hips as you can. Loop both arms around the knees to press them towards your chest. Hold.

5) Runner's Lunge

It can not only help increase flexibility but also enhance your fitness. This beginner stretch can also help in building the body's foundational strength.

How to do it?

Begin by assuming the standard plank position with both palms pressed onto the ground. Step forward with your right foot between both hands. Press your hips towards the ground while feeling a stretch in your back. Hold before changing sides.

6) Overhead Tricep Stretch

It's an ideal beginner stretch that can help reduce tension after a stressful day along with enhancing posture by counteracting slouching. It's also one of the easier stretches that can be done for both warm-up and cool-down.

How to do it?

Begin in a tall standing position while keeping your spine in alignment. Raise your left arm towards the ceiling before bending it from the elbow and bringing your palm towards the upper back.

Bring your right arm over your head, and press the left elbow so that you can feel a greater stretch in your triceps. Change sides, and repeat.

7) Sphinx Stretch

It's a yoga pose that can not only build greater flexibility but also improve body posture by engaging the back.

How to do it?

Assume a prone position with your stomach pressed to the ground and elbows pressed beneath your shoulders. Press your legs to the ground with your quads engaged. Raise your upper body off the ground with your palms flat.

Push your chest outside while letting your spine bend, with your face towards the ceiling. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The beginner stretches listed above are some of the most amazing and effective ones that can help boost flexibility.

These beginner stretches also entail other benefits, including better posture, increased balance, and greater muscular coordination. They're also effective in warming up and cooling down.

