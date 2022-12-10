Looking for full chest exercises to develop strength and size? Well, the task might seem difficult, but, with regular training, consistency, and the right exercises, you can achieve great strength in your pecs in no time.

When it comes to building a stronger and bigger chest, it's recommended to incorporate a variety of isolation and compound exercises into your routine that can hit the chest muscles from every angle.

While there're a ton of exercises you can do on your chest day, there're some that are more effective and offer great results in terms of strength and size. On that note, we’ve listed below a few of the best full chest exercises to train the pecs efficiently.

Full chest exercises to develop size and strength

Here are the top five full chest exercises for muscle growth and size:

1) Flat bench press

The bench press is one of the most popular and most effective full chest exercises among regular exercisers and for good reason.

The traditional bench press is convenient, as it allows you to control most weight easily and is relatively easier for beginners too. It improves muscle strength and mass, burns a lot of calories, and boosts endurance.

To do a bench press:

Lie on your back on a flat bench with your feet on the floor and knees bent. Hold the barbell or dumbbell with your thumbs wrapped around it, and keep your palms facing down.

Bring your arms straight up to lift the weight, and slowly lower the weight towards your chest while keeping your elbows bent at 45 degrees.

Complete ten reps.

2) Dumbbell squeeze press

It's another great full chest exercise to fire up the pecs. It'sa great exercise to develop chest strength and hypertrophy and works on the biceps and shoulders too.

To do a dumbbell squeeze press:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand using an overhand grip, and lie down straight on an exercise bench.

Press the dumbbells above your chest, and as you lower them, hold the heads, and try to crush the dumbbells between your hands while contracting your chest muscles hard.

Return to the starting position, and repeat a few times.

3) Feet-elevated push-up

It's an advanced variation of the standard push-up exercise that’s considered one of the best full chest exercises to achieve more gains and resistance. This exercise also targets the smallest parts of the chest that are often missed while doing the standard bench pressing exercises.

To do a feet-elevated push-up:

Take a standard push-up position with your hands on a flat surface but feet on top of a bench or box.

Keep your hands at shoulder width, and assume a sturdy position.

Lower your chest towards the floor, and explosively press it back to lockout.

Repeat a few times.

4) Dumbbell press to flye

It's one of the most productive full chest exercises that stretches and strengthens the chest muscles, and also helps ease upper back pain. Additionally, this exercise reduces stiffness in the upper body and boosts overall range of motion. The key to getting the most out of this exercise is to use lighter weights.

To do a dumbbell press to flye:

Lie down flat on an exercise bench with your knees bent and feet pressed on the floor.

Grab a pair of dumbbells in your hands, and press them up in the air with your elbows locked.

With a slight bend in your elbows and arms locked, lower the dumbbells out to your sides while opening your arms.

Explosively press the dumbbells back and up.

Repeat the exercise.

5) Chest dip

Chest dips are another great chest exercise that builds muscle mass and strength not only in the chest but also in the back, triceps, and shoulders.

To do a chest dip:

Stand straight facing two parallel dip bars. Hold the handles with your palms facing up.

Press into the handles, and straighten your elbows while lifting your body up as high as you can.

Lower your chest by bending your elbows, and press back to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise.

Wrapping up

So, these were some of the best and most result-worthy full chest exercises to add strength and size to your pecs.

While doing these exercises, though, ensure that theback remains flat at all times to prevent any kind of back pain and maintain good control over the body, especially while pressing the weights up. Also, keep your head and neck stable to avoid strain, and be mindful of your form.

