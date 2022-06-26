5 Best Workouts for Men to Get Defined Pecs

Pecs or chest muscles are an important part of the human body as they are actively involved in several day-to-day activities. They are also incredibly crucial as since support the movement of the arms. Thus, having a well-built, strong chest is significant if you want to be healthy and strong.

Whatever your goal might be, exercising and building your pecs is essential. There are numerous types of exercises you can do to get defined pecs and build muscle mass.

Best pecs exercises for men:

While the following exercises will help you strengthen your pecs, remember not to go overboard with the weights, and start slow to prevent injuries and strain to your muscles.

1) Incline push-up

Put push-ups and their variations are considered to be some of the best chest exercises because they can be performed anywhere without any special equipment. An incline push-up is a good warm-up to prepare your chest for workouts.

Muscles worked: pectorals, triceps, deltoids, serratus anterior, and abdominals

Equipment required: none

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand upright and put your hands on the wall.

Move your feet back so that your body makes a 45-degree angle with the ground.

Make sure to keep your spine neutral and your body straight. Keeping this position, start lowering your chest to the wall.

Pause and then return to the initial point.

If you feel more pressure on your forearms, step a bit closer to your hands.

2) Cable crossover

A cable crossover is a very famous pecs exercise for men that can be performed either high-to-low or low-to-high depending on your fitness level. However, both require the use of a cable pulley machine.

Muscles worked: sterna heads of the chest muscles

Equipment required: cable machine, resistance band

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand away from a high pulley cable machine anchored overhead. To add to the challenge, choose a light weight.

Hold the handles of the machine as you step forward with your right foot. Make sure to keep control and maintain tension on the handles, and keep them straight in front of your chest.

Now engage your chest muscles and bring down the handles forward and across your body at your belly button level.

Hold for a few breaths and then return the handle to the start.

Repeat and increase your pace.

3) Barbell bench press

The barbell bench press is one of the best pecs exercises for building mass. A very common exercise in gyms, the barbell bench press remains effective for healthy and strong pectoral muscles, provided you don’t overdo them.

Muscles worked: chest, deltoids and triceps

Equipment required: barbell and a bench

Step-by-step instructions:

Load a barbell with a weight that you can handle safely.

With your feet on the floor, lie straight back on the bench.

Put your hands on the barbell further apart than your shoulder width.

Unrack the bar and then slowly lower it down to your chest level.

When your elbows come at a 90-degree bend, contract your chest muscles and push the barbell back up.

Repeat.

4) Seated pec deck machine

Here's another incredibly productive chest workout that’ll help your pecs grow.

Muscles worked: pectoralis minor and major, serratus anterior

Equipment required: a pec deck machine

Step-by-step instructions:

Sit straight on a pec deck machine and put your feet shoulder feet apart on the floor. Keep your back comfortably against the back pad.

Keep your arms to the arm pads and ensure your elbows are at a 90-degree angle.

Now push the arm pads slowly towards each other and hold for a few seconds before releasing it back to the initial position.

Increase your pace and repeat the exercise.

5) Incline dumbbell bench press

An incline dumbbell bench press will maximize the upper chest activation during the contraction movements and directly target your pecs.

Muscles worked: chest, triceps and shoulders

Equipment required: a bench and dumbbells

Step-by-step instructions:

Set the bench at a 30 to 45-degree angle.

Sit straight and hold a pair of dumbbells on your thighs.

Use your knee and grab one of the dumbbells to your shoulder level. Make sure your arms and hands are positioned slightly wider and below your shoulders.

Push the dumbbells slowly to create an arc motion.

When you reach the top movement, allow the dumbbells to hover over your chest.

On the way down, contract your shoulder blades together and keep the dumbbells in their starting position slowly.

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises, along with other strength training workouts and a nutritious diet, may potentially help to give defined and stronger pecs. However, before doing these workouts, perform a good warm-up for a few minutes to prepare your body for weight and reduce the risk of injury.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far