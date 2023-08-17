What is TikTok's viral "aged" filter? 5 anti-aging products to restore youthful skin

While TikTok's viral "aged" filter is a feature that is going viral on the app, it is essential to incorporate anti-aging products in one's skincare routine. The aged filter is a virtual take on "Imagine how you would look fifty years from now." It uses AI to estimate what one's face might look like as they get older and features wrinkles, grey hair and changes the shape of the face a little.

With over nine million videos on TikTok, the “Aged” filter renders different results for each person. The AI-based filter enhances facial features like wrinkles or under-eye bags to represent an aging face.

Kylie Jenner tried TikTok's "Aged" filter (Image via TikTok/ @kyliejenner)

Offering a virtual take on aging, this filter might have nudged people to take their anti-aging skincare regime seriously. With multiple anti-aging products in the market, choosing the best ones is not easy.

This listicle is an amalgamation of the five best anti-aging products for youthful skin.

Restore youthful skin with these 5 must-have anti-aging products

One can reduce the signs of aging on their skin with these 5 anti-aging products.

1) SkinCeuticals Purifying Cleanser:

This purifying cleanser infuses glycerine and glycolic acid to hydrate the skin while removing impurities. SkinCeuticals cleansing gel is a mild-foaming formulation that refines uneven and dull complexion, revealing fresh and conditioned skin.

Glycolic acid renders gentle exfoliation that improves the skin tone and texture, while glycerine is a powerful humectant with intense hydration. This pH-balanced cleanser doesn’t strip the skin barrier and retails for $36 on the SkinCeuticals website.

2) Skinbetter InterFuse Treatment EYE Cream:

This eye cream improves the appearance of wrinkles, crow’s feet, under-eye darkness, and puffiness with its award-winning formulation.

Like every product at Skinbetter, this treatment cream is dermatologically tested and free of parabens, fragrances, and dyes.

Commenting on the product, the beauty brand stated:

"InterFuse is a patented technology that aids in the delivery of previously difficult-to-deliver ingredients for targeted and noticeable results."

This eye cream is priced at $115 on Skinbetter's official portal.

3) L'Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert 55+ Moisturizer:

The 55+ moisturizer is L’Oréal Paris’ first regular anti-wrinkle skincare line infused with select ingredients for youthful-looking skin at all stages. This anti-wrinkle cream is ideal for people above the age of 55. It is infused with calcium to strengthen thinning skin and improve skin's smoothness for a younger appearance. The moisturizer reduces visible signs of aging like density loss, sagging contours, and wrinkles.

The wrinkle expert moisturizer retails for $9.99 on the beauty brand’s official website.

4) Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair:

One of the leading manufacturers of outstanding luxury skincare, makeup, and hair care products, Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair serum infuses the power of seven serums in one.

It is a fast and deep-penetrating serum with Estee Lauder’s Night Peptide that reduces multiple signs of aging and reveals healthier, smoother, radiant skin.

This night repair serum is priced at $129 on the Estee Lauder website.

5) Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Rescue Mask:

This mask is a glow-revealing formulation that targets rough, uneven, and dull skin to reveal a brighter complexion. It is a multi-benefit youth-preserving rescue mask infused with red algae, lotus seed powder, and kombu seaweed.

The rescue mask hydrates the skin and imparts a dewy glow, it retails for $69 on Fresh’s official website.

These anti-aging products are popular, sought after by many, and have fantastic product reviews. Anti-aging formulations must consist of active ingredients like Vitamin C, retinol, and hyaluronic acid, which are effective for plumping skin and diminishing fine lines over time.