5 best Glycolic Acid products for skincare routine in 2023 

For a single skincare product, achieving many skincare goals — treating sudden breakouts, enhancing skin surface, and exfoliating dead skin cells — is a contesting affair.

Nevertheless, one powerful component that can handle all these problems is 'glycolic acid'. A glycolic acid-imbibed skincare item stems from physical peeling, making it an effective skincare alternative.

Glycolic acid is usually deemed the 'go-to solution' for beauty lovers. This product targets the skin's top layer, breaking down dead skin cells. As a result, extracting and exfoliating these dead skin cells is a much simpler process. Beauty seekers can initiate using a glycolic acid skincare product with a mild cleanser.

5 best Glycolic Acid products for daily skincare ritual in 2023

Glycolic acid is a mild exfoliator that lessens the requirement of physical peeling, making it a powerful alternative for any skincare ritual. It belongs to the alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) line and handles skin problems such as rough texture, hyperpigmentation, and discoloration.

Glycolic acid can be a helpful component of a skincare regimen for anyone with oily or acne-prone skin. To strategize one's skincare ritual this summer, check out the 5 best glycolic acid products ruling the summer of 2023.

1) Murad Environmental Shield Vitamin C Glycolic Brightening Serum

This Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum from Murad is a perfect lavish elixir to turn precious skin into a glowing masterwork. Beauty admirers can now immerse themselves in the opulence of gold-stabilized vitamin C, a powerhouse of anti-oxidants, to get a radiant and glowing face.

This skin brightening serum goes farther than usual skincare, as it harnesses the prowess of exfoliation of glycolic acid to improve absorption, providing utmost miracles.

Suited for all skin types, from the balanced to the sensitive ones, this 'charmed cure-all' is infused with unique environmental-friendly elements boasting anti-oxidants, glycolic acid, and vitamin C. To get the best results, massage this Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum over the face and neck and follow with a suitable moisturizer.

With a starry consumer rating of 4.9 stars and a cost of $88 on Amazon, this skin-brightening beauty treasure is unquestionably a 'must-try'.

Key features:

Its gold-stabilized vitamin C enriches the skin with antioxidant power.

The Glycolic acid present in this serum exfoliates for better absorption.

This skin-brightening serum suits all skin types.

Its special anti-oxidants brighten and nourish the skin texture

2) Peter Thomas Roth Glycolic Retinol Resurfacing Peel Pads

These exfoliating peel pads improve the nighttime resurfacing skin ritual and produce outstanding results instantly and over time. Peter Thomas Roth Glycolic Retinol Resurfacing Peel Pads are enhanced with an effective blend of a 20% Glycolic Acid Complex and 1.5% Time-Released Microencapsulated Retinol, which work jointly to enrich the facial skin's general appearance.

With constant use, these peel pads can enhance the skin surface, clarity, and tone and lessen the unneeded fine lines and wrinkles. To get the best result, slide the peel pads onto well-washed skin before hitting the bed. Start by using it a couple of times weekly and slowly extend it to several times a week.

With an outstanding buyer rating of 4.7 stars and a price of $52 on Amazon, this amazing skincare product is worth a buy this summer.

Key features:

Caters to transformative outcomes that are quick and last long

Its 20% Glycolic Acid Complex formula improves skin texture and clarity.

The 1.5% Time-Released Microencapsulated Retinol in each peel pad addresses rough skin tone, fine lines, and creases.

3) Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Peel

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel - Packettes (previously Alpha Beta Daily Face Peel Original Formula - Packettes) helps in getting a more radiant and glowing face in the comfort of one's home. This unique facial peel blends the power of 5 alpha and beta hydroxy acids, retinol, vital vitamins, anti-oxidants, and resveratrol.

Jointly, these elements work synergistically to fight the unwanted fine lines and fade the signs of hyperpigmentation. Regular use improves skin texture, making it visibly healthier and exudes a luminous glow.

It is available in 5-pack, 30-pack, and 60-pack boxes at $20, $92, and 153 respectively on the official site.

Key features:

Its Alpha and beta hydroxy acids exfoliate and renew the skin layers.

The Retinol combination steadily reduces fine lines.

Regular use allows its vitamins and anti-oxidants to nourish and protect the skin.

Resveratrol helps in repairing the skin's connective tissues.

4) CeraVe Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment

With the regular use of CeraVe Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment, handling visible signs of aging, such as dullness and discoloration, has become easier. Chemical exfoliants like Lactic and Glycolic Acids in the exfoliator equip a gentler option to physical scrubs, effectively minimizing the appearance of fine lines, dark spots, and clogged pores.

The Licorice Root Extract in this skincare product illuminates the skin tone, while Hyaluronic Acid aids in retaining its innate moisture level. This hydrating facial serum is best used during night-time on freshly-washed skin, followed by CeraVe Night Cream.

With a heightened user rating of 4.8 stars and an appropriate cost of $21 on Amazon, this sun-shielded skincare treasure is worth a try!

Key features:

Constant, mild exfoliation enhances visible signs of ageing

Lactic and Glycolic Acid stands for effective chemical exfoliants on facial skin

The Licorice Root extract visibly illuminates the skin

Hyaluronic Acid retains the facial skin's natural moistness and pH balance.

5) The Inkey List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Toner

This Glycolic Acid toner is an excellent exfoliating skincare product that decreases the formation of clogged pores, blackheads, and fine lines while providing a luminous glow.

This toner, which is made from natural sugar cane extract, gently removes dead skin cells from the face while enhancing texture and preventing dryness. The optimal concentration of Glycolic Acid keeps the skin healthy and free from blackheads and creases.

Additionally, Witch Hazel regulates surplus oil production. Conveniently prepared for forenoon and night use, a beauty lover must soak a cotton pad with the toner after cleansing and hydrating and apply it on the face and neck with a single swipe. No further rinsing is required.

With an outstanding shopper rating of 4.9 stars and an affordable $12.99 on Amazon, this exceptional skincare product is a must-try for achieving a glowing look this summer!

Key features:

Regular use lessens the appearance of clogged and visible pores

It removes blackheads and stops further build-up

Smoothens the facial fine lines and creases

A single swipe elevates the skin's radiance and gives it a healthy glow.

These 5 best glycolic acid skincare items are readily obtainable, thanks to official websites and e-commerce sites like Amazon. Thus, a beauty aficionado can buy one reasonably and get instant summer brilliance!