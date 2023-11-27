NYX Professional Spring 2024 collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

One of Gen Z's favorite and most affordable beauty brands, NYX Professional Makeup has announced its highly anticipated NYX Professional Spring 2024 Collection. The Spring 2024 collection of the beauty brand comprises innovative new offerings by NYX in the cosmetics categories such as the Duck Plump Lip Gloss, Fat Oil Stick, Pro Fix Stick Correcting Concealer, and much more.

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern makeup brand that has risen to prominence in the global color cosmetics business. The brand is well-known for its cheap makeup line, which includes a wide range of tints, colors, and equipment for makeup artists of all skill levels.

The brand has not revealed the release date for all the products in the NYX Professional Spring 2024 collection. However, the Duck Plump Lip Gloss (retails for $13) and the Fat Oil Slick Clicks are already on shelves for retail. Moreover, from December 1, 2023, Duck Plump Extreme Sensation Plumping Gloss will be available.

NYX Professional Spring 2024 Collection features amazing formulations, highly pigmented products, and a virtual makeup experience

The first product from the NYX Professional Spring 2024 Collection, the NYX Duck Plump Lip Gloss has already been announced. The product is available in 18 vibrant shades including highly-pigmented and transparent shades, formulated with spicy ginger oil to offer an instant and over-time plumping effect.

The NYX Spring 2024 Makeup Collection features products like:

Fat Oil Slick Clicks: This is a new take on the brand’s best-selling, viral Fat Oil. These Fat Oil Slick Clicks are infused with avocado oil, raspberry oil, and cloudberry oil in a vegan formula, offering up to 12 hours of hydration in a single swipe.

Vivid Rich Mechanical Pencils: These are highly pigmented, gem-toned mechanical eye pencils in 12 varied matte, metallic, and shimmer shades.

Fix Sticks: Ideal to conceal, correct, and brighten like a pro, the Fix Sticks are infused with hyaluronic acid for a moisturized and creamy application. The product is available in six colour-correcting shades and 18 complexion shades each offering long-lasting, 12-hour wear.

Fix Sticks help one go out with confidence with their redness, dark spots, blemishes, and discoloration concealed.

Additionally, to celebrate the launch of the Duck Plump Lip Gloss, the brand will release a series of interactive and immersive social and digital experiences over the course of the coming weeks.

NYX Professional Makeup's collaboration with Snapchat- Beauty Bestie was one of the earliest digital experiences. It is a first-of-its-kind virtual makeup experience that employs AI, augmented reality, and gesture control to allow users to try on different beauty looks suited to consumers' specific preferences.

The innovative digital experience is designed to make professional makeup skills available at the consumers’ fingertips, making their beauty regime easier as well as empowering them to confidently create, save, and share beauty looks with their friends.

The newly launched Duck Plump Lip Gloss will be available on Beauty Bestie starting 1 December 2023.

Yasmin Dastmalchi, General Manager of NYX Professional Makeup commented on the digital experiences lined up by the brand in connection to its Spring 2024 Collection:

"Every year, we push the boundaries of entertainment and the experiences we offer our community. We are so excited to drop our latest digital and makeup innovations that includes Beauty Bestie and a 'What the Duck' moment with our new plumping gloss, giving our audiences a new way of exploring makeup."

The Duck Plump Lip Gloss retails for $13 on the brand's official website while the pricing of other products of the NYX Spring 2024 Collection will be announced with the product launches on 1 December 2023.