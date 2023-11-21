7 best new beauty launches of November 2023

Every year, November ushers the end of fall and the beginning of the winter season. Along with it, the month also introduces several new beauty launches, delighting beauty enthusiasts, who are keen to try something new just in time for the holiday season. This is especially crucial for many people, as the change in the season demands a change in the skincare and makeup regime as well.

From intensely hydrating formulations to pops of color, November 2023 offers a long list of beauty launches. Whether one is looking for a nourishing hair mask, an eyeshadow palette, or tinted lip oil, fresh launches have graced the social media feeds of every beauty enthusiast in November, tempting them to stock up on newly launched formulations.

For fans of makeup and skincare, who looking to shop for themselves or their family and friends, new beauty launches of November 2023 have great items to offer that they can add to their beauty arsenal.

Well People Lush Lip Tinted Oil to Le Monde Gourmand's latest fragrance: 7 new beauty launches of November 2023 explored

1) Well People Lush Lip Tinted Oil ($12)

A newly launched contender for tinted lip oils, the Well People Lush Lip Tinted Oil is a vitamin-rich, sheer tinted lip oil that nourishes, softens, and moisturizes the lips while delivering high shine and sheer color. It is available in four flattering shades and features a non-sticky formula.

The tinted lip oil is enriched with a botanical blend, along with a vegan Lanolin alternative and Shea Butter. Additionally, it is formulated without BHT, beeswax, or mineral oil. The newly launched Well People product comes with a flexible doe foot for a smooth and easy application and is infused with a peppermint scent.

2) Danessa Myricks Yummy Face 2.0 Teardrop Kabuki Complexion Brush ($30)

With multiple beauty formulations adorning the beauty arena, Daness Myricks has come up with a unique product and launched a luxurious, vegan, teardrop-shaped brush designed to glide across every contour of the face.

The Yummy Face 2.0 Teardrop Kabuki Complexion Brush helps with foundation application with just a few swipes and its ultra-soft, densely packed bristles offer full coverage with an airbrush finish. The brush works well with creams, balms, liquids, and powders.

3) Joico Defy Damage KBOND20 Power Masque ($39)

The KBOND20 is a power masque from Defy Damage. It is Joico’s bond-building treatment that doubles down on technology to deliver 5 times stronger hair along with rich hydration. The hair masque rebuilds, protects, and strengthens the hair from thermal and environmental damage, normalizing pH and instantly detangling the hair.

One of the essential beauty launches of November 2023, the product is color-safe and paraben and cruelty-free. The KBOND20 is infused with K-PAK Kertain Technology, Moringa Seed Oil, Protective Lipid, and 18 essential Amino Acids.

4) Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Sheet Mask ($60)

This is a paper mulberry sheet mask that offers the same benefits as Sulwhasoo’s First Care Activating Serum—strengthening skin barrier and offering long-lasting hydration. The Sulwhasoo First Care Activating sheet mask is infused with three weeks' worth of the brand’s First Care Activating Serum formula to offer a concentrated surge of cooling hydration. It also improves the skin barrier for visibly healthy skin.

A pack of the same consists of five sheet masks with easy application. All one has to do is unfold the mask and place it on the face for fifteen minutes and then remove the mask, massaging the excess serum into the skin for maximum hydration and absorption.

5) Furtuna Skin Triple Active Exfoliator ($115)

Furtuna Skin’s newly launched Triple Active Exfoliator features three plant-based exfoliating methods packed into a single product to resurface, regenerate, and retexturize, thereby brightening, clarifying, and smoothening the skin.

The exfoliator is powered by the brand’s Triple Olive Exfoliation System and is infused with naturally exfoliating PHAs and AHAs, finely ground olive pits and perlite, and natural plant enzymes.

6) Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter ($20)

This whipped, multi-oil body butter is one of the body care beauty launches of November 2023 that nourishes, soothes, and intensely moisturizes the skin. The body butter is formulated with a blend of linoleic-rich botanical oils, glycerin, shea butter, plant-based peptides, and squalene, that help firm the skin’s appearance for a healthy and hydrated glow.

The formulation consists of a blend of natural aromatic extracts with coconut and vanilla scents. Additionally, the body butter moisturizes the skin without feeling heavy or greasy.

7) Le Monde Gourmand MERINGUE MAGIQUE EAU DE PARFUM ($28)

Among the most sought-after beauty launches features Le Monde Gourmand’s latest fragrance, the Meringue Magique Eau de Parfum, is created in collaboration with New York City artist, The Gemini Bake. The artists’ confections pay homage to the retro high-camp glamor of past decades with a modern twist.

One of the latest beauty launches in the fragrance department, it features top notes of orange bigarade, with middle notes of Gardenia Brazil, and base notes of whipped cream and praline.

From body butter to perfume, November 2023's beauty launches covered the makeup, skincare, and fragrance arena with brands like Rhode and Bobbi Brown joining the new product launch bandwagon.