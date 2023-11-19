When was Ecoalf founded? Everything about the green label as it launches beauty section 

Spanish label Ecoalf has been known for committing to sustainable fashion since its establishment in 2009. The eco-friendly fashion brand was founded from the pain point of the excessive use of the planet’s natural resources and waste produced by industrialized countries. The brand is projected to raise a revenue of €65 million in 2023 and has recently launched its beauty section after launching a sportswear line.

Ecoalf’s beauty line features unique zero-plastic packaging, which arises from a clear brief given by the sustainable brand to its production partner RNB.

Ecoalf recently announced its expansion into the beauty arena with a line of personal care products that are packed in recyclable aluminum containers and are refillable.

The sustainable brand’s beauty collection includes a hair and scalp shampoo powder, hand and body soap powder, moisturizing balm, deodorant stick, sun stick, and a moisturizing lip balm, all of which are formulated with vegan, clean, upcycled ingredients.

Ecoalf's beauty line features a 'zero water' commitment with a 'zero plastic' approach

Taking care of the planet’s most essential resources has been a part of Ecoalf’s mission, which features a zero plastic and zero water approach in its beauty range. The sustainable brand’s beauty line is created without using water and has utilized powder-based detergents contained in sophisticated, minimalistic cylinders made of recycled aluminum.

Commenting on the brand’s mission and efforts, Javier Goyeneche, founder and president of Ecoalf, stated that the brand doesn’t create any waste in addition to the excessive use of plastic packaging in toiletry products and the like.

Ecoalf’s beauty line consists of products like:

1) Hair Shampoo Powder Refill (€21.90)

This zero-water shampoo powder gently cleanses the hair and balances the scalp’s microbiome. It creates volume and conditions the hair, revealing hydrated, glossy, and flowing hair with its silicone-free and 92.3% natural ingredient formula.

The shampoo powder is infused with Rice Starch for sebum control and as an active-ingredient carrier, Camellia Oleifera for its anti-microbial and hydrating properties, Betaine as it is an osmoprotective prebiotic and anti-irritant, and Inulin, which regulates the skin’s microflora.

2) Moisturizing Stick (€19.90)

This sustainable moisturizing stick offers luminous and elastic skin repair along with antioxidant protection and intense nutrition. The moisturizing stick offers hydrated, soft skin and is dermatologically tested, owing to ingredients like Shea butter that nourishes deeply, Avocado oil that soothes the skin, Sunflower oil that reinforces the skin barrier, and Vitamin E that offers natural antioxidants to the skin.

The product description mentions:

"Save the planet more than 7 plastic bottles a year by using our moisturizing stick refills, packaged in cardboard tubes."

3) Stick Solar SPF30 (€22.90)

This solar stick by the sustainable brand offers high protection UVA+UVB balance with infrared and blue light protection. It is waterproof and offers benefits of photo-aging prevention, and soft and hydrated skin.

Made with 87.76% natural origin ingredients, this solar stick is infused with Shea butter that nourishes deeply, avocado oil that soothes and nourishes the skin, Vitamin E that prevents photoaging, and physalis angulate extract that reduces and protects from damage caused by visible and infrared radiation.

In addition to the green beauty line, Ecoalf will be launching a furniture and interior accessories range soon. The sustainable brand's entry into the beauty arena is a positive step toward zero plastic waste and zero water formulations, giving clean beauty a unique dimension altogether.