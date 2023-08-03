Fans praise Rosé for her latest Tiffany & Co.'s Lock campaign look: "Everything about her is perfect"

Tiffany & Co. shared a picture of BLACKPINK's Rosé looking like a beautiful vision in white sporting the Tiffany Lock bracelet, rings, and earrings as a part of their Lock campaign. The luxury jewelry brand, Tiffany & Co., dropped its first Lock Campaign in 2022 in the U.S. and globally in January 2023.

Fans of the K-pop star couldn’t contain themselves after the latest Lock campaign. They commented on the singer's beauty saying "Everything about her is perfect."

In a previous Tiffany & Co. campaign, Rosé was fashioned in diamond Lock bangles to represent the modern woman. The campaign showcased the wearability and versatility of the brand’s first gender-neutral jewelry collection.

Tiffany & Co.'s latest Lock campaign starring Rosé has fans captivated

Roseanne Park, popularly known by her stage name Rosé is a multi-talented artist who is recognized as a model, dancer, and singer. She gained widespread popularity as a member of the South Korean girl band, BLACKPINK, along with her bandmates Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie.

The K-pop singer is renowned for her sense of style and her casual sense of fashion. She is currently traveling around the United States on a worldwide tour called the "Born Pink World Tour." Every time she makes an appearance, chatter about her stunning appearance goes viral online.

This Lock campaign features a variety of bangles, earrings, rings, and pendants in multiple color palettes. Every ambassador is seen wearing the new Lock designs that encapsulate and represent power and love.

Rosé sports a strapless sweetheart neckline dress with minimal makeup and a messy bun with a few strands covering the frame of her face. She looks enchanting in a subtle smudged black liner and sheer lip gloss look as the focus is the Tiffany Lock bangle in rose gold with full Pavé diamonds ($38,000) Tiffany Lock Ring in yellow gold with Pavé diamonds ($5,500), and the Tiffany Lock Ring in White gold with diamonds ($3,600).

Sporting the Lock collection, the K-pop star received a lot of compliments from fans on the Instagram post by the jewelry brand. Check out some of the fans' reaction below:

Talking about the campaign, Alexandre Arnault, the Executive Vice President of Tiffany & Co. stated:

"Our House Ambassadors showcase the new designs in a campaign that is anchored in the idea of love, which has been central to our brand DNA since our founding in 1837."

Rosé was made Tiffany's HardWear campaign ambassador in 2021, wherein she stated in a press release:

“I’ve always loved wearing Tiffany jewelry. To be part of an iconic brand that has been part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me.”

She continued:

"I am very honored and excited to be a part of the HardWear campaign and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Her musical career aside, the BLACKPINK member displays a fearless sense of individuality which resonates with the virtues of the jewelry brand. On Instagram, where she has an impressive 73.2 million followers, she frequently posts pictures of her casual outfits accessorized with Tiffany's jewelry.

Inspired by Tiffany & Co.’s renowned 1880s padlock motif, the Tiffany Lock collection celebrates the bonds that connect one another with each of their designs representing a powerful expression of modern love.

In addition to Rosé, the Tiffany & Co. Lock Campaign also stars BTS star Jimin, who is the first South Korean solo artist to hit the Billboard Hot 100, Oppenheimer actress Florence Pugh, and popular Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram.