What is J-Beauty? Everything about Japan’s skincare philosophy explored

Asian skincare has become quite the buzzword in the makeup and beauty industry, with J-Beauty becoming the latest addition to a space otherwise dominated by K-Beauty or Korean Beauty. J-Beauty is K-Beauty’s amiable cousin and is a new craze in the beauty arena, claiming to remove years of aging from the skin.

The global J-Beauty product market size was estimated at 33.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 to 2030, as per GII Research. One of the key driving factors behind its boom is the focus on innovation and quality in Japanese beauty products that also emphasize simplicity and minimalism with ingredients like rice bran and green tea.

Compared to Western skincare, which emphasizes spot fixes and blemish treatments, Japanese beauty adopts a comprehensive strategy, such as incorporating a timeless skincare regime that improves the skin over time instead of acting as a temporary fix.

Cleansing, nourishing, and minimalism are the key principles of J-Beauty

A Japanese beauty regime calls for the careful application of a few products with a focus on massage and application techniques. Japanese beauty products are gentle, use fewer harsh ingredients, and entail the incorporation of minimal products with simple steps. The heart of J-Beauty lies in the concept of cleansing and exfoliation, along with protection and nourishment.

The Japanese beauty skincare regime involves a two-step cleansing process, starting with an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based cleanser to thoroughly purify and cleanse the skin.

Japanese beauty also encourages a layered approach to skincare using lightweight formulations applied in a light to heavy order to maximize absorption. Hence, the order is cleansing, toning, applying serum, moisturizing, and sunscreen.

The PM or evening routine involves skin exfoliation and sheet masks for intense hydration in addition to the aforementioned steps. Japanese beauty uses clean, natural, and pure ingredients such as green tea, which is rich in antioxidants that soothe and protect the skin.

Ingredients also include white jelly mushrooms, rice extracts, tofu, and honey. Additionally, J-Beauty products also include fallen petals of the famous Japanese cherry blossom trees, known for reducing wrinkles, skin irritation, and age spots.

Shiseido, Tatcha, and other popular J-Beauty brands explored

Tatcha

Founded in 2009 by Taiwanese-American Vicky Tsai, Tatcha was born after Tsai was diagnosed with acute dermatitis and wasn’t achieving optimal results from antibiotics. Her travel around the globe exposed her to Japanese beauty and Tatcha came into existence.

The brand infused science with traditional Japanese ingredients and every product is developed at the Tatcha Institute in Tokyo by a team of scientists. Tatcha’s best-selling products consist of The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping and Hydrating Moisturizer ($22), and The Camelia Oil 2-in-1 Makeup Remover and Cleanser ($48).

Shiseido

Shiseido has an impressive roster of beauty products that date back to 1872. The brand was founded by Yuskin Fukuhara, who created Japan’s first pharmacy rooted in the duality of east and west. Shiseido’s suncare products have been unmatched in terms of unique formulation and efficient results.

With about 180 beauty awards under its belt, Shieseido’s best-sellers consist of the Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate ($110), the Urban Environment Oil-Free Mineral Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 42 ($38) and makeup products like the Visionary Gel Lipstick ($30).

Shu Uemura

Founded in 1928 by makeup master Mr. Shu Uemura, the first Japanese makeup artist in Hollywood curated the brand by combining cutting-edge artistry with top-notch formulas, fusing the latest technologies with Japanese practices.

Shu Uemura’s product range spans from makeup to haircare, with the brand’s Essence Absolute Nourishing Protective Hair Oil ($69), and the Ultimate Reset Hair Mask ($72) being its best-sellers.

SEKKISEI

Sekkisei is the perfect J-Beauty brand for glass skin lovers. It harnesses the power of herbal medicine for skincare and its product range, consists of a winning combination of beautifying botanicals with moisturizing ingredients, reveal a clear, glowing complexion.

The ancient ingredients used by the brand include fermented coix seed, melothria, fermented rice, and angelic root. Sekkisei’s best-sellers include the Herbal Esthetic ($58), and the Essence Radiance Boosting Mask ($62).

J-Beauty is all about simplicity in ingredients, skincare regime, and formulations making it ideal for all skin types including sensitive skin. The Japanese beauty market has garnered positive traction recently and beauty lovers must try their hands on some of the Japanese beauty products to reverse ageing and reveal glowing skin.