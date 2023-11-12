The male grooming market is having its moment with multiple beauty treatments for men widening their range and reach. These beauty treatments for men cater to a shifting audience leading to a boom in the men’s beauty arena.

The global market value for men’s skincare products in 2023 is approximately $15,078.23 million and is expected to reach $37,000 million in a decade.

Be it skincare or haircare, these domains have become a top priority as the same was reported in Men’s Health. It showcases that the leading areas of growth in beauty treatments for men were bathing products, hair, and skincare.

Additionally, influencers like James Welsh and Dr. Muneeb Shah educate their followers on men's skincare, product reviews, ingredients, etc. This listicle is a compilation of the best beauty treatments for men in 2023.

Brotox to Chemical Exfoliation: 5 best beauty treatments for men in 2023

1) Brotox

The male namesake alternative for Botox, Brotox has been buzzing in the men’s beauty treatment domain. Brotox is basically Botox for men, a special name offered to the same as administering Brotox injections is a specialized craft owing to the thick brow muscles and inclined forehead area of men.

These mico-injections are strategically placed to treat frown lines and number eleven lines that are often visible between the brows.

The dosage and injection pattern for Brotox differs from the Botox given to women. It is effective in removing facial wrinkles and other signs of ageing.

2) Lipolysis

A heavy term for a simple procedure, lipolysis is a non-invasive, low-risk, non-surgical, and highly effective treatment without the hassle of an elongated recovery time. The advantage of injection lipolysis is that once the fat cells have been dissolved, they don’t return. Provided, the weight remains consistent and a healthy lifestyle is maintained.

Fat men with lean bodies and a double persistent chin can rely on double chin lipolysis to eliminate the bulk under their chin and jawline. The fat melting solution consists of deoxycholic acid that disrupts the fat cell membranes and solubilizes excess fat cells.

3) Microdermabrasion

This is a non-surgical treatment that rejuvenates the face. It is a quick and painless procedure that clears dead skin cells and offers fast recovery.

Microdermabrasion is ideal for men seeking a facial treatment that makes them look healthier and younger. This treatment is ideal for men with facial hair as well since it doesn’t require men to shave for cleansing of pores.

4) Laser Hair Removal

Men often resort to waxing for hair removal, however, it causes ingrown hair and can be painful as well. According to the Guardian, the number of men resorting to waxing has increased by 85 percent in recent years.

Laser hair removal is one of the most efficient ways to remove unwanted hair. It entails a concentrated beam of light to remove hair on the face and the body. The light energy from the beam transforms into heat which targets the follicles and impedes future growth. Hence, it is one of the most effective and popular long-term hair removal methods.

5) Chemical Exfoliation

Chemical exfoliation is one of the over-the-counter and at-home treatments that can also be availed at an esthetics spa for deeper care and cleansing.

Chemical exfoliation is perfect for men with acne-prone skin as it is designed to unclog congested pores.

Chemical exfoliation products comprise beta-hydroxy acids like salicylic acid which can also be incorporated as face wash formulations in the skincare regime.

The abovementioned beauty treatments for men cover aspects of hair removal to fat reduction and have become highly sought after in recent years.