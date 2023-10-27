What are the benefits of using Rice water? How to use and more details explored about the natural skincare elixir

Rice water is one of the ideal examples of harnessing the best out of something that was considered a waste for all these years. The famous Korean glass skin regimen highlighted the importance of rice water and its benefits for glowing skin leading to a surge in rice water formulations and demand for the same.

This cloudy-looking skin elixir encompasses multiple benefits, from improving one’s appearance to easing conditions like eczema. Certain beauty companies also claim that rice-infused water has anti-aging properties, however, there isn’t enough scientific evidence to support the claim.

Rice-infused water refers to the starchy-looking liquid left as a residue after boiling or soaking rice. One can either opt for skincare products with rice water or make the same at home without any hassle.

Rice water is rich in antioxidants and serves as an anti-aging elixir

Korean women have been using rice-infused water for generations for the betterment of skin and hair. Rice water is an excellent low-cost skincare investment and it entails benefits like:

Brightening the complexion: Rice-infused water is rich in antioxidants and hence acts as a skin-brightening agent. It also fades dark spots and pigmentation over regular use.

Anti-aging liquid elixir: While high-end anti-aging formulations are booming in the cosmetic industry, trying this natural elixir offers anti-aging benefits without burning a hole in the pocket.

Rice-infused water is one of the reasons why one cannot ascertain the actual age of Korean women. The natural elixir blurs premature signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines, delaying their appearance for youthful-looking skin.

Soothes Acne and Skin Inflammation: Most teenagers and people with sensitive skin don’t prefer getting started with acne medications right from the beginning. This is when rice-infused water enters the skincare game in all its glory.

The natural elixir being high in starch, acts as a natural astringent and cleanses the pores.

Additionally, it also balances sebum production and eliminates acne-causing bacteria. Rice-infused water also soothes skin inflammation accompanying acne and reduces the occurrence of acne as well.

It is the key to an even complexion: If one’s skin is blotchy owing to sun spots or acne marks, rice-infused water will work wonders. It is rich in Vitamin E and Vitamin B, hence it provides essential nutrients to the skin and promotes a healthy, even skin tone.

It shrinks the Pores: One of the major differences that comes to notice when using rice water for a couple of weeks is the visible shrinking of pores. The natural elixir possesses deep cleansing properties that sweep the dirt and impurities present in the pores, making them look smaller.

How to prepare rice water at home and methods of use

Preparing rice water is a simple process wherein one has to take some rice and rinse it well.

Next, put double the amount of water than usual and bring the rice to a boil.

Now, strain out the water and store it in a clean container, preferably a glass container. Leave the rice-infused water at room temperature for twelve to twenty-four hours and let it ferment.

The alternate method to make rice-infused water is to simply rinse the rice and soak it in water overnight. Strain out the rice and let the water ferment at room temperature for one to two days.

Just like its multiple benefits, there are multiple ways of using rice-infused water. One can mix the natural elixir with skincare products like moisturizers and night creams or simply store it in a spray bottle and spritz it whenever required.

Ideally, one can also use a cotton ball and directly apply rice-infused water to the skin.