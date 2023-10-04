What is Lili Reinhart’s skincare routine? Product details explored

Lili Reinhart has showcased her knowledge about beauty, including her natural skin and struggles with the same, for quite some time now. The Riverdale actress is not afraid of sharing her skin woes and breakouts on Instagram. So, when she uploads a glowing skin selfie, one better believe she’s worked hard on her skincare regime to achieve her ethereal-looking skin.

Interestingly, when most netizens were busy DIY-ing their way through the lockdown, Lili shared an Instagram story of her holy grail skincare products with the caption:

“Shoutout to some of my faves getting me through these days.”

While it is completely natural to desire skin like Lili Reinhart's, some of the products featured in her story come with quite a hefty price tag and retail for more than $150.

Augustinus Bader Serum, AlumierMD Gel Cleanser, and other products from Lili Reinhart's skincare vanity

Lili Reinhart's skincare favourites (Image via Instagram/ @lilireinhart)

Lili’s secret to pristine skin is that she is very strict about her skincare regime, to the extent that she’d still wash her face if it were the end of the world. Further, just like most people, Lili Reinhart feels most confident when her skin is clear.

There are several products that the actress featured in her Instagram story, and including many in your personal routine can help you see the results you want.

1) Alumier MD Purifying Gel Cleanser ($45)

This purifying gel cleanser has a pH-balanced formula that effectively and gently cleanses the skin by removing excess oil and impurities.

Furthermore, it is infused with coconut plant-based surfactants that cleanse gently, chamomile, opuntia ficus-indica, and aloe that soothe and hydrate the skin. The Alumier MD Purifying Gel Cleanser reveals supple and smooth skin with regular use.

2) Renee Rouleau Skin Recovery Lotion ($44)

Renne Rouleau’s Skin Recovery Lotion is an oil-free, soothing moisturizer ideal for sensitive, acne-prone skin that is susceptible to redness, breakouts, and clogged pores.

The lotion renders adequate moisture without clogging pores or causing breakouts. This skin recovery lotion is a blend of advanced natural water-binding ingredients that target dehydration and flakiness caused by harsh acne treatments and topical medications. The result of using this product is healthier-looking skin that is less prone to sensitivity.

3) Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer ($159)

The Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer comes with a creative tagline that states:

“Bring the dermatologist office home.”

Ideal for all skin types, especially those having enlarged pores and dehydrated skin, the pro facial steamer uses micro-steam technology to purify and hydrate the skin. It reveals a soothed and dewy skin in just nine minutes of use.

4) Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream ($290)

The Rich Cream is Augustinus Bader’s award-winning moisturizer that supports cellular renewal and improves complexion and the appearance of your skin. Backed by thirty years of innovation and research, the rich cream reduces signs of aging and the visible appearance of fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles.

Infused with TFC8, the cream guides key ingredients to the cells and supports barrier function while preventing transepidermal water loss.

5) Osea Malibu Undaria Algae Body Oil ($84)

In addition to the abovementioned facial products, Lili Reinhart also uses the Osea Malibu Undaria Algae Body Oil. The oil is clinically proven to deliver deep moisturization and instantly improve skin’s elasticity. Infused with seaweed, the body oil renders anti-oxidant-rich hydration, visibly improving sagging skin for a toned look.

Loved for her portrayal of Betty Cooper, Lili Reinhart has won over her fans on and off the screen. The actress has always been vocal about her battle with acne and continues to share products that work for her.