Fans rejoice as Anne Hathaway becomes Shiseido’s brand ambassador: “She is timeless”

Actor Anne Hathaway is the new face of popular Japanese skincare brand Shiseido’s Vital Perfection product line. Shiseido is a premium Japanese beauty brand with formulations covering the skincare, makeup, and fragrance domains. An event was held in New York City on September 13 to commemorate the occasion.

Echo Lo, Vice President of Shiseido, spoke about the collaborative efforts between the skincare brand and the actor,

"Anne collaborated with us through the entire creative process to craft Vital Perfection’s personal expression. Vital Perfection’s groundbreaking technologies and formulation work to deliver what your skin is capable of by nourishing, protecting and harmonizing,”

Commenting on this partnership, Anne told PEOPLE magazine:

“I feel like I’m punching above my weight class with this one. I've known about Shiseido as a company since I was first starting out as an actress. I worked with a makeup artist who used Shiseido products on me, so I've always known their quality.”

The Princess Diaries actor has been garnering a lot of love from fans owing to her Bulgari and Versace campaigns, with her Shiseido partnership increasing the excitement of her fans. They shared their happiness in the comment section of Shiseido’s announcement of the actor as their new ambassador, with one of them saying,

"We love you queen": Fans swoon over Anne Hathaway's beauty as she becomes Shiseido's global ambassador

Anne Hathaway's amazing performances in Les Misérables, The Devil Wears Prada, and Ocean's 8 have earned her a global following, and she has a long list of additional films to her credit. Dressed in a golden gown, the actor looked radiant at the Shiseido event held at The Sky Lounge in New York City.

After Shisheido's announcement, the Oscar-winning actor's fans took to social media platforms, particularly Twitter (now X) and the Instagram comment section, to heap praise on Hathaway's latest campaign with the brand.

Fans also called Hathaway the "golden girl," praising her ensemble and overall hair and makeup look at the launch event of Shiseido's Vital Perfection line.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Anne stated that her brand favorites are Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting Firming Cream, which retails for $140, and Shiseido's Uplifitng and Firming Eye Mask, which can be purchased for $85.

The first is a rich, anti-aging cream that visibly lifts the skin in a week of use and reveals a revitalized complexion. Similarly, the second product is a unique eyemask formulation with retinol as the hero ingredient, rendering lifting and firming benefits to the area around the eyes within one week of regular use.

Anne Hathaway has time and again spoken about not adhering to a single beauty philosophy and she wows her fans by telling them that her only beauty mantra is to not take anything too seriously. The actor shared that she was unaware of skincare products for people in their fifth decade and that she is glad to have this extra bit of support.

The Bride Wars actor's collaboration with Shiseido exemplifies what the brand's Vital Perfection line stands for, which is to experience the power of one’s own possibility.