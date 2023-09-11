Shiseido RevitalEssence Skin Glow Foundation SPF 30: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Beauty pioneer Shiseido recently released a new foundation with sun protection factor 30 (SPF) named RevitalEssence Skin Glow Foundation. Courtesy of its medium skin coverage, radiant finish, and skincare perks, this beauty foundation elevates the idea of cosmetics as skincare to new heights.

Having the consistency of a serum, RevitalEssence Skin Glow Foundation applies flawlessly on the skin layers and lasts up to 12 hours while catering to a luminous facial glow. When applied, this foundation instantly smoothens the skin tone, lessens the facial pores, and nourishes the skin layers for the entire day. This skin cosmetic comes with fermented kefir+ and niacinamide, which are two prebiotics present in the product to maintain a healthy microbiota.

Launched on September 1, 2023, the Shiseido RevitalEssence Skin Glow Foundation comes in 30 varied shades and retails at a price of $56 on Sephora and Amazon.

Shiseido RevitalEssence Skin Glow Foundation SPF30 protects the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays

With SPF30, Shiseido's RevitalEssence Skin Glow Foundation, is a genuine alternative for everyday use as it merges skincare and makeup while having medium skin coverage, making the skin glow radiantly.

Being the game-changer in the beauty domain, the 30 varied shades of Shiseido's RevitalEssence Skin Glow Foundation have piqued the curiosity of many beauty enthusiasts, owing to its promise of discernible skin improvement with regular use.

The 30 varied shades of the Shisheido's new foundation. (Image via Sportskeeda)

This product has many benefits that makes it a unique find in the cosmetics market, more of which has been detailed below.

Medium coverage and luminous skin glow

This foundation from Shishedo provides facial skin layers with medium coverage owing to its weightless formula. This foundation delivers a luminous glow that reduces fine lines and leaves the skin looking perfect and bright.

Once applied, it evens the skin tone and provides a natural skin glow. Moreover, its serum-like texture glides onto the skin without leaving any cakey effect. As such, it gives the impression of a natural skin radiance.

Shields skin with SPF 30

Shiseido RevitalEssence Skin Glow Foundation furnishes the skin layers with the necessary sun protection with its SPF 30 formulation. With its UVA and UVB rays safeguards, this foundation guarantees that the skin is protected against the harmful impacts of sun exposure. Thus, this foundation helps preserve one's skin's healthiness and young appearance by stemming premature aging and sun-induced deterioration.

Comes with skincare-induced formulation

This foundation is unique with its skincare active formulation. It harnesses the potency of 2 prebiotics: the fermented kefir+ and niacinamide. The fermented kefir+ fosters a beneficial microbiome, while Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B, smoothens and illuminates the skin layers.

Likewise, the foundation is sealed with Makeup Micro-Capsules Suspended in Skincare Essence, guaranteeing continued delivery of these healthy components to the skin all day.

Improves bare skin with continued use

Continued use of this foundation caters to visible differences. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The capacity of the foundation to enrich the skin's appearance over time is one of the most audacious promises made by this cosmetic company. This indicates that with continued use, there should be a discernible indication of improvement in the skin textures.

How to apply the product

Simple steps to wear Shiseido RevitalEssence Skin Glow Foundation are:

Clean and moisturize the face for a smooth application.

Take a coin-sized amount of the foundation onto the fingertips or a makeup blender.

Dab the foundation gently onto the forehead, cheekbones, nose bridge, and chin.

Using circular strokes, mix the foundation outwards for an even coverage.

Be attentive while mixing the foundation along the jawline and hairline to avoid the cakey effect.

To set the foundation, use a translucent powder for a long-wear look.

Conclude the makeover by applying favored blush, bronzer, and highlighter.

Final thoughts

With the new launch of RevitalEssence Skin Glow Foundation with SPF30, Shishedo has raised the bar in the cosmetic arena. It has kept its promise of medium skin coverage, glowing radiance, and added skincare perks that are undoubtedly intriguing.

Launched earlier this month with a price tag of $56, all 30 Shiseido RevitalEssence Skin Glow Foundation shades can be bought from its official website and beauty retailers like Sephora and Amazon.