Where to get Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream? Price, formula and more explored

Shiseido recently launched its Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream, which is a reformulation of their bestselling anti-aging eye cream. The new formula visibly helps with wrinkles and fine lines, providing instant results that one can especially benefit from when applying makeup.

The best part about the new formulation of Shiseido's fan-favorite eye cream is that the product helps with the appearance of dark circles, which is a common issue individuals struggle with when their skin starts showing signs of aging.

In addition, the beauty brand claims Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream can reduce the wrinkles around one's eyes within just five days, making it a super effective product that one must have in their anti-aging skincare routine.

Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream works on wrinkles, fine lines, crow's feet, and dark circles to provide one with smoother-looking under eyes. It also helps with the appearance of puffiness and under eye bags, making it a great eye cream to incorporate into your morning skincare routine if you struggle with puffiness.

Those interested can buy the Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream on the Shiseido website, retailing for $65 for 0.51 oz worth of the product. It is also available on the Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty websites for the same price.

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream visibly helps with the appearance of wrinkles and dark circles

Shiseido's anti-aging eye cream was already a cult favorite among beauty enthusiasts, and now it comes with the added benefit of diminishing the appearance of dark circles. The new eye cream smoothens and brightens the under eyes, targeting common concerns like puffiness, crow's feet, wrinkles between the brows, and lid creases.

Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream deeply hydrates the skin around the eyes to leave them plump and youthful, which in turn helps with skin concerns related to aging. To add to this, the cream has a decadent, velvety texture that smoothly glides on the skin, making the application fun and therapeutic. The rich cream is especially great for individuals with mature skin, as it helps the skin retain its natural moisture levels.

Shiseido recommends using the eye cream before applying any sun protection. If you use a separate moisturizer and sunscreen, eye cream will follow the moisturizing step and precede the step where you apply your sunscreen. However, if you use a 2-in-1 moisturizing sunscreen, ensure to apply the eye cream before applying your moisturizer with sun protection.

For a nighttime skincare routine, Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream should be the very last step of your skincare routine, and a tiny dot worth of the product will be more than enough to achieve the desired results. As the ring finger is the weakest finger, use the same to apply your eye cream, thus ensuring you are as gentle as can be with the under eye area.

Shiseido's new eye cream comes with the goodness of ginseng extract, which is their newest addition to the eye cream formulation. Ginseng is well-known for its brightening benefits, thus helping with the appearance of under eye circles. It is also infused with vitamin E that strengthens the skin barrier and defends the eye area against environmental aggressors.

Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream also consists of peptides and squalane, which work together to fight against fine lines and wrinkles. While peptides encourage collagen production, squalane deeply hydrates the skin to give the eye area a plumper look.

Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream is a great addition to your skincare routine if you are embarking on your anti-aging skincare journey. The eye cream is already available on the Shiseido website, retailing for $65 each.