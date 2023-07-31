Which sunscreen is best for your skin type? 5 different types of sunscreen explored 

Sunscreen is an essential and irreplaceable part of a skincare routine. High-quality sunscreens effectively protect the skin from harmful UV rays and contribute to overall skin health.

Using sunscreen is a highly effective method for reducing the risk of sunburn, premature skin aging, and skin cancer caused by excessive sun exposure. Regular use of this skincare item is essential, especially when engaging in outdoor activities, as it provides the highest level of protection against the harmful effects of the sun.

Any high-quality sunscreen contains active ingredients such as titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, avobenzone, and octinoxate. These elements work together to absorb, disperse, or reflect UV rays, preventing them from penetrating the skin.

Sunscreens are available in various forms such as lotions, sprays, gels, or creams. The Sun Protection Factor (SPF) measures how effectively a product can protect the skin from UVA and UVB rays, which are the primary causes of sunburns.

Due to the abundance of sunscreen options, it can be difficult for one to find the product that best meets their skin's requirements.

Best 5 sunscreens for all skin types

1) Physical sunscreens

Also known as mineral sunscreens, physical sunscreens form a physical layer on the skin for reflecting and scattering the UV rays. It contains active mineral elements such as zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that provide broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays.

Essential features:

Labels: Neutrogena, La Roche-Posay, EltaMD

Neutrogena, La Roche-Posay, EltaMD Active ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide

Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide Usefulness: Equips as a physical layer on the skin

Equips as a physical layer on the skin Amazon price: Neutrogena - $10, La Roche-Posay - $30, EltaMD - $35

Neutrogena - $10, La Roche-Posay - $30, EltaMD - $35 Amazon Consumer rating : Neutrogena - 4.5/5, La Roche-Posay - 4/5, EltaMD - 4.5/5

: Neutrogena - 4.5/5, La Roche-Posay - 4/5, EltaMD - 4.5/5 Key attributes: Broad-spectrum, non-oily, fit for sensitive skin, water-proof

2) Chemical sunscreens

This type of sun safety works by sponging the toxic UV rays and transforming them into heat. It comprises active components like avobenzone, oxybenzone, and octinoxate, supplying the skin layers with efficacious broad-spectrum coverage against UVA and UVB rays.

Essential features:

Labels: Banana Boat, Coppertone, Hawaiian Tropic

Banana Boat, Coppertone, Hawaiian Tropic Active ingredients: Avobenzone, octinoxate, oxybenzone

Avobenzone, octinoxate, oxybenzone Usefulness: Soaks UV rays and transforms them into heat

Soaks UV rays and transforms them into heat Amazon price: Banana Boat - $8, Coppertone - $12, Hawaiian Tropic - $9

Banana Boat - $8, Coppertone - $12, Hawaiian Tropic - $9 Amazon Consumer rating: Banana Boat - 4/5, Coppertone - 4/5, Hawaiian Tropic - 4/5

Banana Boat - 4/5, Coppertone - 4/5, Hawaiian Tropic - 4/5 Key attributes: Weightless, easy application, suits all skin types, sweat-proof

3) Sport sunscreens

This skincare item is created to safeguard against toxic UV sunrays during outdoor activities like hiking, swimming, or playing games.

Its active components, like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, create a protective layer on the skin, reflecting and scattering UV radiation. It thus reduces the chance of any sunburns and possible skin damage.

Essential features:

Labels: Aveeno, CeraVe, Blue Lizard

Aveeno, CeraVe, Blue Lizard Key ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide

Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide Usefulness: Provides a physical barrier and reflects UV rays

Provides a physical barrier and reflects UV rays Amazon price: Aveeno - $15, CeraVe - $13, Blue Lizard - $17

Aveeno - $15, CeraVe - $13, Blue Lizard - $17 Amazon consumer rating: Aveeno - 4/5, CeraVe - 4/5, Blue Lizard - 4.5/5

Aveeno - 4/5, CeraVe - 4/5, Blue Lizard - 4.5/5 Key attributes: Delicate on the skin layers, non-comedogenic, suits all acne-prone skins, lasts long

4) Tinted sunscreens

Tinted sunscreens shield the skin from damaging UV sun rays and provide a slight hue for a more invariant complexion. It normally comprises active ingredients such as zinc oxide, titanium dioxide and iron oxide that shield the skin from toxic UVA and UVB rays.

Essential features:

Labels: Supergoop!, Coola, Drunk Elephant

Supergoop!, Coola, Drunk Elephant Key ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, iron oxides

Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, iron oxides Usefulness: Provides sun protection with added tint for even skin tone

Provides sun protection with added tint for even skin tone Amazon price: Supergoop! - $32, Coola - $36, Drunk Elephant - $34

Supergoop! - $32, Coola - $36, Drunk Elephant - $34 Amazon consumer rating: Supergoop! - 4.5/5, Coola - 4/5, Drunk Elephant - 4/5

Supergoop! - 4.5/5, Coola - 4/5, Drunk Elephant - 4/5 Key attributes: Gives light skin coverage, smoothes the skin texture, suits daily usage, non-oily

5) Spray Sunscreens

Spray sunscreens are yet another suitable alternative for sun safety. They comprise active ingredients like avobenzone, homosalate and octisalate that protect the skin from dangerous UVA and UVB sun rays.

Essential features:

Labels: Australian Gold, Sun Bum, Banana Boat

Australian Gold, Sun Bum, Banana Boat Key ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate

Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate Usefulness: Easy to apply and provides even coverage

Easy to apply and provides even coverage Amazon price: Australian Gold - $10, Sun Bum - $15, Banana Boat - $8

Australian Gold - $10, Sun Bum - $15, Banana Boat - $8 Amazon consumer rating: Australian Gold - 4/5, Sun Bum - 4/5, Banana Boat - 4.5/5

Australian Gold - 4/5, Sun Bum - 4/5, Banana Boat - 4.5/5 Key attributes: Easy to apply, suits all outdoor movements, fast-drying technique, water-proof

Simple ways to apply sunscreens

Pick the correct SPF required for the skin type and sun exposure level.

Initiate by cleansing the face with a mild cleanser and pat dry.

Apply a generous amount on both palms evenly over the face, nape of the neck, and behind the ears.

Pay additional attention to spots more inclined to sun damage, like the nose, cheeks, forehead, arms and legs.

For too much sweating or outdoor activities, reapply after every two hours.

Selecting the correct sunscreens for a beauty seeker's skin type is paramount for maintaining fit-looking and sun-shielded skin.