Fans go gaga over Tu Tontawan in latest Dior Beauty's Prestige Le Nectar event: "What a beauty"

Fans were all praises for F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers fame Tu Tontawan’s recent look at the Dior Beauty’s Prestige Le Nectar event. Winner of 2022’s Best Actress of the Year awards twice, Tontawan Tantivejakul was dressed in a brown one-piece dress with a collar. The attire and makeup looked professional as well as chic.

Ditching over-the-top makeup looks, Tu went for a minimal makeup look with long, middle-parted open hair, sheer pink lip stain, light blush, and mellow orange tint eyeshadow. The actress topped it off with winged eyeliner.

This is one of the key, minimal no-makeup makeup looks often sported by the ‘Zero in the Moonlight’ star. Her simple yet stylish makeup and fashion looks are one of the reasons why she is loved by fans.

Raving about her look and presence at Dior Beauty's Prestige Le Nectar event, a fan @brighttawan praised her beauty and eyeliner:

Tu Tontawan's look in latest Dior Beauty's Prestige Le Nectar event wins the internet

Tontawan Tantivejakul, popularly nicknamed Tu, is a Thai actor and model under GMMTV. She graduated from the Chulalongkorn University secondary school and is currently pursuing dentistry there.

Mint Magazine Thailand featured an Instagram video of Tu at the Dior event wherein she is seen holding the Dior Prestige Le Nectar product in her hand, explaining its benefits.

Fans were quick to bombard the comment section of the post with sweet comments, complimenting Tu:

Apart from Instagram, fans also took over Twitter, complimenting Tu Tontawan's subtle yet stylish look:

Tu Tontawan is seen holding and talking about The Dior Prestige Le Nectar Premier ( $650 on the Dior website). It is the brand’s first hydrating, anti-aging formulation that targets senescent cells.

Since these cells exist in a problematic in-between stage that speeds up the aging process, the serum harnesses the power of the first buds of the Rose de Granville.

Tu Tontawan's love and tryst with Dior are quite often showcased via an Instagram page called @tontawan.fashion wherein the young actress has been seen sporting Dior's watches, their dresses, t-shirts, and skirts.

In addition to Tu's presence, the Dior Beauty Prestige Le Nectar event also featured A Tale of Ylang Ylang fame Naphat Siangsomboon and You are my Heartbeat fame Davika Hoorne.

Tu is a popular face in the fashion arena as well. She endorses brands like Prada, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Gucci, Channel, and Burberry.

Moreover, she was also featured in GRAZIA Singapore’s first issue launch. Her minimal and chic looks make her popular amongst her fans, with the Dior event being the latest topic for her fans to swoon over.