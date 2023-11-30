How to apply lip liner to get perfectly defined lips? Tips and tricks 

Beauty fans frequently seek basic makeup items like lip liners but also need a refresher on how to apply them. Over the years, lip liner styles have come and gone, leaving one perplexed as to which trend is the most successful.

However, one fact nobody can present multiple options on is that a lip liner is the perfect beauty product for when one requires definition, structure, and fullness to the lips. It also offers control over creating the perfect lip shape.

Acing a compliment-worthy lip liner application is no rocket science especially when done following the right steps of prepping the lips to filling in the lip shade.

Assessing the shape of the lips, tracing them to the T, and more: Tips and tricks to apply lip liner for perfectly defined lips explored

Makeup always entails proper preparation, be it the skin or the lips. While it is common to have chapped lips, especially during winter, focussing on hydrating the lips will help one’s lip makeup go a long way. Begin by exfoliating the lips to get rid of any dead skin and follow up with a hydrating lip balm like the Sun Bum Lip Balm SPF 30 ($3.99).

Additionally, it is important to prep the lips at night as well ensuring they are ready for the perfect makeup application 24/7. The best way to do this is to use a lip mask before one hits the bed.

After lip prep comes the important task- lip liner application. To line the lips the perfect way:

Assess the lip shape: Everyone has a unique lip shape, hence it is important to assess one’s own lip shape before proceeding toward lining them. Lining enhances the shape of the lips and can make them appear fuller without one having to go under the needle to plump their lips.

One can have a fuller bottom and might need to apply the liner precisely to enhance the top lip shape or vice-versa. Understanding the lip shape is the key to getting the most out of the liner.

Trace the shape: The next step is to trace the area around the lips that one wants to focus on. For instance, for a fuller top lip, lightly trace the lip liner around the top lip to create a realistic fullness.

Moreover, a nude liner goes with every lipstick color hence it is a great base to enhance one’s lip shape for perfectly defined lips. But one can also opt for a liner matching their lipstick.

Create a shadow: To complete filling the lips out with a lip liner, create a small shadow in the center of the bottom lip. Doing so creates the illusion of a fuller bottom lip. Additionally, one can exaggerate the color at this point to mimic the effect of a shadow, allowing the lips to look much fuller.

Lipstick application: Now that the shape of the lips is balanced, one can use a tissue to remove excess product and go ahead with lipstick application.

One of the tricks used by celebrity artist Tim Quinn for perfectly defined lips is to use a subtle, barely-there kind of toned lip pencil to outline the lips and then fill in the inner corners of the lips using a deeper-colored lip pencil. This adds contour and shape to the lips and is a great way to amp up the lip-lining game.