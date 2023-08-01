5 best brown lipsticks to nail the “Latte” makeup trend in Fall 2023

Brown lipsticks were quite popular back in the 90s. We all remember the iconic "Rachel Green" look that could range from a nude brown to a dingy brown, as brown lipsticks have an elegant shade of brown hues capable of flatting every skin style. And now, it has returned along with the well-known internet trend. Celebs like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, and Rachel Rigler brought back this Latte makeup trend to 2023.

Honestly, we can't stop ourselves from talking about it. Brown lipsticks are the signature finishing touch of the Latte Makeup look. They add a whiff of enlightenment to every makeup look, go with every look, and flatter every single skin tone. To get that perfect shade of brown lipstick, one must be aware of the best brown nude shades that are currently on the market.

So if you're looking for some lovely brown lipsticks to flaunt, we'll tell you one that's flavorful, smooth, and impossible to resist. The best lipstick version of Latte to pull off the 'Latte' makeup trend for this autumn of 2023 are listed below.

Dior to Maybelline: 5 must-have brown lipsticks to nail the "Latte" makeup trend this Fall season of 2023

1) Huda Beauty Liquid Matte in Spice Girl

Huda Kattan is a makeup artist, vlogger, and one of the biggest Instagram influencers. Her Huda Beauty Liquid Matte in Spice Girl formula is a moisturizing, super creamy matte lipstick that is a complete blessing for those seeking a smooth, hydrating, lightweight, and pigmented lip color.

The formula of the product dries in less than 60 seconds, and with just one swipe, it leaves a deeper tone that lasts for an uninterrupted 5 hours. The lipstick comes with a soft vanilla aroma and has clean product packaging. The product is available on Amazon and other beauty retailers for just $20.

2) Gigi x Maybelline Matte Lipstick in Taura

The shade Taura of this Maybelline lipstick from Gigi Hadid's collaboration had a range of her favorite natural brown lipsticks, making it easy for you to find the ideal shade of brown lipstick for the latte beauty trend. The product provides creamy lipsticks that don't smear outside of the lip line and apply like butter.

The pigmentation of this lipstick collection provides an overall effect in just one layer. It's a soft-creamy hydrating lipstick in the shade of Taura that matches entirely to the latte makeup game. The Gigi x Maybelline Matte Lipstick is available on Amazon and Walmart, and other beauty retailers just for $12.97

3) Dior Rouge Dior in 434 Promenade Hazelnut

The brown lipsticks line from Rouge Dior, an iconic long-lasting Dior lipstick in the couture shade of Promenade Hazelnut, may work well for the Latte makeup trend. The brand also offers natural-origin floral lip-caring elements with pomegranate flower extracts. Dior Rouge comes in a variety of stunning hues, from the brand's signature reds to romantic pinks.

This modern and luxurious brand of Dior Beauty provides sustainable refills with long-lasting wear effects providing the best to its consumers by enhancing the vibrancy of its lipstick shades. The product is available on the company's website for $45.

4) NYX Lip Lingerie liquid lipstick in Exotic

The Exotic color of this lipstick from NYX has a creamy texture that can be applied to the lips to give them an ultra-soft appearance and feel. It's a weightless liquid lipstick with a luxurious, matte finish to top off with brown lipsticks. Each NYX lipstick shade provides a seductive hue and strives to coat and curve the lips with its incredibly long-lasting, tempting creamy color.

This cult-favorite Lip Lingerie by NYX is a luxurious liquid lipstick in 18 ranges from cinnamon pink to classic nude beige. The product is available on Amazon, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $7.

5) Clinique Pop Matte in Clove Pop

Clinique Pop Matte in Clove Pop is a dramatic matte color with all-in-one full coat coverage, and it's a weightless yet fully pigmented and saturated formula that hugs the lips with creamy matte comfort. The built-in primer helps smoothly glide on the lips every time. This lipstick leaves a velvety matte finish for up to 8 hours.

This non-fragrant dermatologically tested product is free from parabens and phthalates. The Clinique Pop Matte in Clove Pop is available on Amazon, Macy's, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $24.

As beauty enthusiasts, we are captivated by the countless possibilities these brown lipsticks offer, providing a perfect finishing touch to the Latte Makeup look or effortlessly complementing any other style. So, whether you're channeling the timeless allure of the 90s or embracing the latest trends of 2023, brown shades of lipsticks continue to hold a special place in the hearts of makeup lovers everywhere.