7 creamy lipsticks to avail during Winter 2023

Creamy lipsticks are a makeup essential that every beauty enthusiast should have in their arsenal. Whether one prefers deep reds or 90s-inspired brown tones, these lipsticks offer the perfect blend of stunning shades and moisturizing formulations. They are the perfect choice to keep one's lips soft and hydrated, making them ideal for both long working days and glamorous nights out.

These multipurpose lipsticks offer a creamy matte finish that won't dry out one's lips. They are long-lasting and will keep individuals looking fabulous throughout the day or night.

7 Creamy lipsticks to try out this Winter

1) Faces Canada HD Intense Matte Lipstick - Red Bouquet 18

Achieving the perfect pout with Faces Canada HD Intense Matte Lipstick is a breeze. The brand's Red Bouquet 18 lipstick has a silky, creamy texture that delivers intense color and high coverage. Formulated for normal skin types, it is made in Germany.

Priced at just $9.58 on the Faces Canada website, this cruelty-free, and paraben-free lipstick offers nine hours of HD finish, ensuring individuals stay gorgeous all day. Its lightweight formula feels comfortable on the lips, thanks to the built-in primer that ensures hydration.

2) Kiro Live-In Creamy Matte Lipstick - Sandy Nude

This 100% vegan lipstick in the shade Sandy Nude offers a lightweight, non-sticky, and creamy matte texture for full coverage. Enriched with avocado oil and jojoba oil, it moisturizes and nourishes one's lips while providing SPF 25 protection.

Priced at just $9.59 on Amazon, it's formulated without parabens and is cruelty-free, making it a guilt-free choice.

3) Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick - 695 Divine Wine

Customers can embrace the festive season with Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in the shade 695 Divine Wine. This velvety, hydrating matte lipstick offers an intense, long-lasting color with a smooth finish.

Infused with shea butter, it nourishes one's lips. Available at only $10.73 at Walmart, this lipstick provides everyday luxury.

4) RENEE Fab 5 5in1 lipstick

Individuals can elevate their beauty game with the RENEE Fab 5 5in1 Lipstick, a must-have for every beauty kit. These 5-in-1 creamy lipsticks offer smooth application and five alluring matte shades in one stick.

Priced at $12.99 on the RENEE Cosmetics website, it's convenient to carry and use. The intense color and non-drying formula enriched with coconut oil and other natural ingredients make it perfect for on-the-go application and quick touch-ups.

5) Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick - Pink Tulip 08

The Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick in the shade Pink Tulip 08 stays on for about 12 hours. This moisture matte lipstick provides full coverage and great pigmentation while remaining smudge-proof. Enriched with avocado oil and Vitamin E, it seals in moisture and nourishment for up to eight hours.

Available for $14.20 at Walmart, it's dermatologically tested, safe for all skin types, and certified by MADE SAFE.

6) M.A.C Lipstick/Mini - Mehr

The iconic M.A.C Lipstick Mini in the shade Mehr is available for just $11.95 on Amazon. With a retro matte finish, this lipstick delivers a zero-shine matte look.

Perfect for all skin tones, it provides a velvet finish that's both timeless and stunning. This lipstick is perfect for individuals attending both day events and evening galas.

7) SUGAR Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick - 28 Honey Rider

Individuals can unleash their inner diva with SUGAR Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick in the shade 28 Honey Rider. This ultra-matte lip crayon offers intense pigmentation and long-lasting wear. The cruelty-free and 100% vegetarian formula is free of mineral oil, parabens, and paraffin. It is dermatologically tested and safe for the skin.

Available at just $6.03 on Amazon, its slim bullet design allows for easy and precise application on the go, ensuring one's lips look fabulous all day.

It's a great idea to invest in the best for one's lips this winter with creamy lipsticks that seamlessly blend style and nourishment. These versatile and long-lasting options will complete individuals' makeup kits, and ensure their lips stay moisturized and beautiful no matter the occasion.

FAQs:

1. Are creamy lipsticks good for every skin type?

Creamy lipsticks suit every skin type.

2. Are creamy lipsticks good for winter?

Yes, creamy lipsticks keep one's lips hydrated during the winter.