6 best hydrating lip balms to avail in Winter 2023

As we approach winter, hydrating lip balms are essential to keeping one's lips moisturized and protected from the cold weather. With the drop in temperature, the lips tend to become dry, chapped, and even cracked.

For hydrated and soft lips, a beauty seeker should look for hydrating lip balms containing shea butter, coconut oil, or vitamin E to maintain moisture and restore natural softness. Certain hydrating lip balms also offer additional advantages, like SPF protection.

Lips have very thin skin that loses moisture quickly. To prevent dry, chapped, or cracked lips during the winter of 2023, a beauty buff should incorporate the best hydrating lip balms into one's skincare routine. Unlike earlier times, hydrating lip balms are no longer thick and waxy.

Whether a beauty lover prefers a tinted or untinted option, there are numerous choices available to suit their personal taste.

From Burt's Bees to Nivea: Top 5 hydrating lip balms to try during winter 2023

1) Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm

Burt's Bees lip balms are widely regarded as timeless classics. This essential hydrating lip care product ensures that lips remain supple, healthy, and smooth.

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm is a holy grail for beauty enthusiasts, crafted with nourishing beeswax, moisture-locking Vitamin E, and peppermint for a refreshing sensation.

With a price of $10.97 on Amazon, this drugstore gem combats dry, chapped lips and is a must-have for chilly winter mornings.

2) Jack Black: Intense Therapy Lip Balm

Jack Black: Intense Therapy Lip balm provides a beauty seeker with broad-spectrum protection against scorching heat and winter mornings, thanks to its SPF 25 power. It moisturizes the lips effectively with nourishing emollients such as shea butter and avocado.

Moreover, it includes antioxidants like vitamin E and green tea to soothe irritation and chapped lips. With petrolatum as a super shield, it forms a protective barrier to prevent water loss, even in extreme conditions.

This lip balm is conveniently portable for travel and can be purchased for only $10 on Amazon.

3) Hanalei Lip Kukui Balm LiLikoi

Hanalei's affordable lip balm hydrates and softens lips with natural ingredients like kukui oil and lilikoi. These ingredients, rich in vitamins A, C, and E, repair dry, chapped lips while nourishing and protecting them.

The creamy formula smoothly applies, absorbs quickly, and leaves lips refreshed with a hint of color and shine.

If a beauty buff needs to soothe dry lips, this lip balm is the perfect choice on Amazon for just $5.99.

4) Goop Beauty Clean Nourishing Lip Balm

This lip balm glides on smoothly, nourishing the lips with botanical oils, pomegranate extract, and shea butter. It features a subtle scent and a lightweight, creamy texture. The five sheer shades are elegantly packaged in a rose gold tube.

Available at Sephora for $48, this lip balm is a worthwhile investment. Its rich and moisturizing formula leaves the lips feeling softer with every use, making it a must-have for beauty buffs.

5) Nivea Smoothness Lip Care SPF 15

Nivea, a well-established skincare brand with a 100-year history, is widely accessible and favored for its affordable prices. It is the preferred option for a lip balm found in drugstores.

Nivea Smoothness Lip Care contains nourishing ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, avocado oil, and SPF 15 to provide lasting hydration and shield against UV rays.

The balm has a velvety texture that feels soothing on the lips, leaving a slight shine. The fragrance is light and refreshing, enhancing the overall spa-like sensation.

This lip balm, found at Walmart for $10, provides a luxurious feel and ensures a lasting outcome.

These five hydrating lip balms of 2023 are specifically designed to moisturize and protect lips during the cold and dry winter months. They can be purchased from the official website or popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Sephora, and Walmart.