5 best drugstore lip balms to avail under $10

The winter season makes the lips chapped and dry and drugstore lip balms are the best and cheapest way to keep them moisturized and hydrated. There are many options of drugstore lip care products to avail under $10. The lip care balms keep lips supple and soft by keeping them moisturized, nourished, and healthy all winter long.

Four of the best drugstore lip balms worth availing in 2023

1) Burt's Bees Coconut & Pear Lip Balm

Burt's Bees Coconut & Pear Lip Balm is a tropical treat for the lips, seamlessly blending the nourishing properties of coconut oil with the sweet essence of pear. This lip care product delivers a burst of hydration, leaving the lips feeling soft and rejuvenated. The all-natural formula, enriched with beeswax and fruit extracts, moisturizes, and imparts a delightful tropical fragrance.

This Burt's Bees creation ensures the lips stay pampered with a touch of exotic indulgence. It’s perfect for on-the-go application and is available for $4.47 on Walmart’s official website.

2) Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm

Maybelline's Baby Lips has become a staple for many beauty enthusiasts. Priced affordably at $3.98 at Walmart’s official website, this lip care product comes in various tinted shades and offers eight-hour hydration.

The SPF 20 protection makes it an excellent choice for both sunny and gloomy days, ensuring the lips stay moisturized and shielded.

3) Eos 24HR Moisture Super Balm - Watermelon Frosé

The EOS 24HR Moisture Super Balm in Watermelon Frosé is a burst of hydration with a hint of summer sweetness. Infused with the refreshing essence of watermelon and the icy allure of frosé, this super balm is designed for long-lasting moisture. The 24-hour hydration formula and nourishing shea butter and jojoba oil ensure the lips stay soft and supple throughout the day.

The compact and stylish packaging makes it a convenient addition to the beauty routine, providing a touch of fruity indulgence and intensive care for the lips in one delightful balm. This lip care product retails at $4.97 on Walmart’s official website.

4) Relove by Revolution Glam Balm Lip Balm - Pretty Peach

Relove by Revolution Glam Balm Lip Balm in Pretty Peach is a must-have for lovers of subtle glamour and fruity freshness. This lip care product seamlessly combines the nourishing benefits of a balm with a touch of peachy radiance. The Pretty Peach shade offers a sheer, natural tint, providing a hint of color that enhances the lips' natural beauty.

Enriched with moisturizing ingredients, this balm keeps the lips hydrated and luscious while adding a touch of glamour to the everyday look. With its chic packaging and delightful peachy aroma, the Relove by Revolution Glam Balm is a versatile and stylish addition to the beauty essentials. This product is available at $2.98 on Walmart’s official website.

5) ChapStick Holiday Collection Tubes (Pack of 3)

The ChapStick Holiday Collection Tubes bring festive cheer to the lip care routine. Featuring a variety of seasonal flavors, these limited-edition tubes provide much-needed hydration during the colder months. From classics like Candy Cane and Sugar Cookie to winter-inspired favorites, the collection nourishes dry lips and adds a touch of holiday spirit.

Available at $10 on Walmart’s official store, the convenient, pocket-sized tubes make it easy to keep the lips moisturized on the go, ensuring one can enjoy the flavors of the season while maintaining soft and smooth lips throughout the winter festivities.

Achieving soft and hydrated lips doesn't have to cost a fortune. The drugstore options mentioned above provide effective lip care without breaking the bank. Whether one prefers a classic beeswax balm, a tinted option, or holiday-inspired flavors, these affordable lip balms under $10 ensure the lips stay moisturized, comfortable, and ready for any occasion.