DIY lip fillers can do the job for you if you are looking for plumper, smoother, and poutier lips. It’s not always necessary to go for organic solutions or treatments by a dermatologist; you can get the same voluptuous results with simple ingredients you are very likely to find at home. DIY lip fillers make even more sense if you’re unsure whether you want a long-lasting solution or just some fun.

While one can opt for lip filler treatments to get plumper and smoother lips, going under the knife is not an option for everyone, considering the cost and risks. We have 10 incredible and natural ways to get the same results from the comfort of your home, especially for you.

10 DIY lip fillers for luscious lips

1) Kylie Lip Kit

If you want voluptuous lips without actually changing your lips physically, Kylie Jenner's kit is for you. It comes with a lip liner to outline your natural lip shape and also to fill in your entire lips. All you need to do is apply the matte liquid lipstick over the liner and finish off with a clear lip gloss in the middle of your bottom lip for fuller-looking lips.

2) Pouty lips with JuvaLips

If you are looking for a more permanent solution to plump lips without surgery, JuvaLips is what you should go for. A combination of suction and electronic stimulation, this DIY lip filler increases blood circulation, enhancing both the size and color of your lips for up to 10 hours.

3) Too Faced for hot lips

Another classic for pouty lips is Too Faced Gloss, which is infused with capsicum frutescent resin that dilates your lips' blood vessels, making them look bright and smooth. It is also packed with avocado oil, mineral oil, mica, and ethyl hexyl palmitate. This resin is clear with a distinct shine and can be used by itself or over lipstick.

4) Cinnamon and Vaseline hack

Who would have thought that cinnamon and Vaseline together would give you those luscious pouty lips in just 10 to 15 minutes? Cinnamon boosts blood circulation to the lips, and mixed with Vaseline, you have a DIY lip filler in a jiffy.

5) Peppermint Oil Mask

Peppermint oil (image via jcomp on Freepix)

Popularized by Anthony Youn, a renowned plastic surgeon, this hack requires all three ingredients: a few drops of peppermint, coconut, and cinnamon oil. Within minutes, you will have plumped and hydrated lips. Peppermint oil in your lip gloss would give you similar results.

6) Replenix Lip Filler

Kissable lips (image via halayalex on Freepik)

Packed with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, glycerin, hydrogenated polyisobutene, and palmitoyl tripeptide-38, your lips get a more defined look as they are deeply moisturized and hydrated. Your lips will look fuller and smoother in no time, and it has the added advantage of SPF-30 to prevent photodamage.

7) Cayenne pepper and olive oil

Cayenne and olive oil (image via azerbijan_stockers on Freepix)

You don't even have to leave your kitchen to get the poutiest lips ever. All you need is a bit of cayenne pepper in a tablespoon of olive oil, and leave it on for a few minutes. Wipe it off and apply a lip balm. Results don't last long, but this DIY lip filler is ideal for a night out.

8) Topical hyaluronic acid lip treatments

Plump and pouty (image via halayalex on Freepik)

Hyaluronic acid, when applied topically to your lips by a lip balm or serum, is a great DIY lip filler as it attracts and holds water that gives hydration and plumps the lips. It makes your lips appear fuller, smoother, and more volumized.

9) Lip enhancement scrubs

Lip-plumping scrubs used for 4 to 5 minutes are a great way to plump your lips almost instantly. Another great DIY lip filler is to just use your toothbrush with some peppermint oil and gently scrub your lips. This adds volume to your lips and also removes dead skin and blemishes.

10) Lip plumping glosses and balms

Sultry plumped lips (image via halayalex on Freepik)

Several brands offer DIY lip fillers in a bottle that make your lips smoother, plumper, and glossier almost instantly. They are an amalgam of natural ingredients that make your lips look fuller and plumper. They usually contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, cinnamon oil, and peppermint oil, to name a few, and are easy to use.

We have tried to curate the best DIY lip fillers for you, and all you need to do is choose what best suits you. Most of them are packed with natural ingredients, but it’s always a good idea to take a patch test before using them, just in case you are allergic to any of the ingredients. You need to do what best works for you and empowers you, be it fuller lips for a night out or the long haul.