10 best lip masks to get plump lips in 2024

The best lip masks are specially formulated treatments designed to target the delicate skin on the lips. Unlike traditional lip balms or glosses, lip masks often come in the form of sheets or balms infused with powerful ingredients that work to hydrate, nourish, and enhance the overall appearance of the lips.

Best lip masks to get plump and fuller lips in 2024

1) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($24)

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a popular overnight treatment that deeply hydrates and nourishes lips, featuring a blend of moisturizing ingredients to promote softness and a plump appearance.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Intensely hydrating Relatively higher cost Luxurious texture

2) Mented Cosmetics Coconut Lip Treatment ($12)

Mented Cosmetics Coconut Lip Treatment is a hydrating lip product infused with coconut oil, offering intense moisture for soft and supple lips. Mented Cosmetics Coconut Lip Treatment is available on Amazon and Ulta Beauty's online store.

Pros Cons Deep hydration Thick texture Natural ingredients

3) Kaplan MD Perfect Pout Lip Mask ($35)

Kaplan MD Perfect Pout Lip Mask is a specialized treatment designed to hydrate and rejuvenate lips. Infused with a blend of hydrating ingredients, vitamins, and peptides, it aims to provide intense nourishment and a plumping effect for a fuller, more youthful appearance.

Kaplan MD Perfect Pout Lip Mask is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Rich hydration Premium price point Nourishing formula

4) She Loves 2PCS Lip Mask Overnight ($19 - pack of 2)

"She Loves 2PCS Lip Mask Overnight" is a hydrating lip mask designed for overnight use, offering intense moisture with a formula tailored for optimal lip care. She Loves 2PCS Lip Mask Overnight is available on Amazon.

Pros Cons Deep overnight hydration May feel heavy Convenient formulation

5) Dermelect Smooth & Supple Lip Mask Melt ($26)

Dermelect Smooth & Supple Lip Mask Melt is a rejuvenating lip mask designed to provide deep hydration and nourishment. Infused with rich ingredients, it aims to leave lips soft, supple, and visibly revitalized. Dermelect Smooth & Supple Lip Mask Melt is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Intense hydration Rather expensive Nourishing blend

6) Averr Aglow Goodnight Kiss Lip Mask ($22)

Averr Aglow Goodnight Kiss Lip Mask is a hydrating treatment designed to nourish and plump the lips. Infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and natural oils, it offers intense overnight hydration for softer, revitalized lips.

Averr Aglow Goodnight Kiss Lip Mask is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Deep hydration Strong fragrance Nourishing formula

7) Belif Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask ($22)

The Belif Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask is a hydrating and nourishing treatment designed to be applied before bedtime, replenishing moisture and promoting soft, plump lips overnight.

The Belif Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask is available on Amazon and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Intensely hydrating Higher price point Overnight repair

8) Kiehl's Buttermask for Lips ($28)

Kiehl's Buttermask for Lips is a rich and hydrating lip treatment designed to nourish and moisturize dry, chapped lips. Infused with coconut oil and wild mango butter, it provides intense hydration for softer, smoother lips.

Kiehl's Buttermask for Lips is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Deep hydration Higher price point Luxurious ingredients

9) Beautycounter Lip Conditioner in Calendula ($33)

Beautycounter Lip Conditioner in Calendula is a hydrating lip mask infused with calendula extract. It aims to moisturize and soothe lips, providing a natural solution for daily lip care.

Beautycounter Lip Conditioner in Calendula is available on the brand's official website and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Long lasting moisturization Limited flavors Clean beauty

10) Aceology Overnight Lip Mask ($40)

Aceology Overnight Lip Mask is a hydrating treatment designed to replenish and revive lips during the night. Infused with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and natural oils, it aims to provide intense moisture, promote lip health, and enhance overall plumpness.

Aceology Overnight Lip Mask is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Deep moisturization Strong fragrance Nourishing formula

The best lip masks are a delightful addition to your beauty arsenal, offering a luxurious and effective way to pamper the lips. By incorporating these best lip masks into the routine, one can achieve plump, hydrated lips that radiate health and beauty in 2024.