7 best Korean Lip Balms to avail in 2023

With the winter season upon us, it is also important to know about some Korean lip balms for the ultimate lip care routine in addition to the skincare routine. The lips are one of the most sensitive areas on the face which requires a bit of extra care, especially during winter. Despite any skin type, like combination or oily, lips tend to get dry and cracky during winter.

To combat dry and chappy lips this winter, it is mandatory to include some of the best lip balms into the skincare routine. Korean lip balms are made of some of the best ingredients which are safe and quite effective. Below is a list of the top seven Korean lip balms of 2023.

Best Korean lip balms of 2023

1) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

It can be said that the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is the most popular and one of the top lip balms available in the global market. It is the hero of products when it comes to lip care. This Korean lip balm is no ordinary lip balm but a leave-on overnight lip mask that should be applied on the lip with a good amount just before going to bed at night to get the best results.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is saturated with anti-oxidants, coconut oil, shea butter, murumuru seed butter, and vitamin C. This amazing lip product is available for purchase via the brand's official website for $18.

2) Kahi Seoul Wrinkle Bounce Multi Balm

Some might say that this balm is for the face, but it is also a great lip care product. All K-drama fans must have seen this Kahi Seoul Wrinkle Bounce Multi Balm used by various actresses in K-dramas. It is a really hyped product in Korea due to its efficacy and quality.

This Korean lip balm contains Schisandra berries, carrot seed oil containing beta carotene, and carrot root extract, which are super healthy for the lips. This multi-purpose balm is available at Kahi for $35.

3) TonyMoly Peach Lip Balm

The TonyMoly Peach Lip Balm would be a perfect choice for people who are looking for a peachy Korean lip balm. It would be a great option as a lip balm for people who do not like shiny or oily lips, as it offers a matte and comfortable finish. This product is saturated with shea butter and witch hazel for efficient moisturization.

A great add-on to this lip care product is the SPF 15. It has a sweet, fruity scent and flavor. Perfect for everyday use. This beautiful lip balm is available on the official website of TonyMoly for $10.

4) Innisfree Green Tea Lip Balm

Innisfree is widely popular for its extensive skincare range, and its collection also includes lip care products. This Korean lip balm is made with all-natural products, such as Jeju green tea powder, beeswax, sunflower seed wax, meadowfoam seed oil, castor seed oil, and squalane. It helps to soften cracked and chapped lips gently.

Its gentle formulation makes it perfect for everyday use. It does not feel heavy on the lips and gives a glowy finish on the lips. This Korean lip balm is super affordable, available for just $6 on the official Innisfree website.

5) Holika Holika Good Cera Super Ceramide Lip Oil Balm

For people who are sensitive to fragrance and like to use simple plain old balms for lip care, then Holika Holika Good Cera Super Ceramide Lip Oil Balm would be the best choice. This Korean lip balm has tons of good ingredients such as rice, grape, lavender, orange, hyaluronic acid, carnauba, sesame, safflower, grapefruit, sandalwood, chamomile, shea, and soybean.

It also contains ceramides and vitamins to efficiently heal damaged lips. It has a pH of 5.5, which is safe for sensitive lips. To get your hands on this amazing lip balm, visit the official website of Holika Holika, where it is available for $7.62.

6) Etude House Ginger Sugar Essential Lip Balm

Etude House Ginger Sugar Essential Lip Balm is a concentrated Korean lip balm with a sugar syrup-like texture that perfectly fits dry and chapped lips. It offers long-lasting moisturization. It also removes dead skin cells gently. The key ingredients of this lip balm are ginger and sugar.

This product also contains good quality shea butter to lock all the moisturization in the lips. The price product $8.45, but currently, it is available for $4.23 with a Holiday offer on the official website of Etude House.

7) Cosrx Lip Plump Balm

Cosrx has a wide range of lip care products, and Refresh AHA BHA Vitamin C Lip Plumper would be the perfect choice for this holiday season to get that juicy and plumy lip. This Korean lip balm incorporates AHA(Citric Acid), BHA(Betaine Salicylate), and Vitamin C.

This lip balm has a jelly-like consistency that is easy to apply and creates a water-glow lip. This lip balm is available for $10 on the official website of Cosrx.

To achieve that perfect smooth, juicy, and plumed lip this winter, get your hands on one of these top Korean lip balms soon!