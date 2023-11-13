5 best Innisfree products of all time 

Innisfree is one of those Korean skincare brands that has been in the market since before the K-beauty trend took off globally. The brand is known as the first beauty brand in Korea, which has now expanded its business all over the world. The concept of this brand is all about healthy and natural beauty products, with ingredients authentically sourced from Jeju Island, South Korea.

This Korean skincare brand offers products for people from all age groups. They use ingredients like Green Tea, Jeju Volcanic Clay, and many others, which are quite suitable for sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin types. This Korean skincare brand also offers a wide range of hydrating products perfect for dry to normal skin.

In the past few years, with improvements in skincare, Innisfree products have also gradually become better. This article takes a look at a few of these products that are a must-have for all skincare and beauty enthusiasts.

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Pore Clearing Clay Mask 2X, and 3 more top products from the brand

1) Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Acid Serum

One of the most talked-about products from Innisfree, this is a lightweight gel serum infused with green tea and hyaluronic acid to quickly hydrate, visibly soothe, and support the skin's moisture barrier. It gives a comfortable, immediate hydration that lasts for up to 24 hours.

This Korean skincare product is packed with antioxidant-rich green tea and 5 types of hyaluronic acid for deeper, amplified hydration for visibly soothed, nourished, glowing skin.

The product is directly available on the official site of the brand for $30

2) Pore Clearing Clay Mask 2X

A great product from Innisfree for people who are suffering from clogged pores and have oily skin type, this is a deep-cleansing, non-drying creamy clay mask that is formulated with absorbent Jeju Super Volcanic Clusters and Lactic acid (AHA) that helps to clear and visibly minimize the look of pores while it exfoliates. This Korean skincare product is very effective for skin concerns like pores, oiliness, dullness, and uneven texture.

Pore Clearing Clay Mask 2X is available for $16 on the official website of the brand.

3) Dewy Glow Jelly Cream

Innisfree Dewy Glow Jelly Cream is a quite popular product as a perfect moisturizer for oily and acne-prone skin types. For people who have sensitive skin types, this Korean skincare product will also suit them very well. It is a gel moisturizer packed with Cherry Blossom, Niacinamide, and Sugar Beet Betaine. It works for both brightening and hydration.

Advanced with glycerin and Cherry Blossom flavonoids with visibly soothing and moisturizing benefits for the skin. The product is available for $26 on the official shopping site of the brand.

4) Youth Enhancing Serum

The Innisfree Youth Enhancing Serum is a lightweight serum infused with antioxidant-rich Black Tea, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide that helps soothe and instantly deliver a smoother, healthier, and more glowing complexion. Black Tea Reset Concentrate, 3-Step Moisture Capsules, Niacinamide, and Glycerin are four key ingredients of this Korean skincare product.

It is an antioxidant-rich serum to help protect, improve dullness, and provide anti-aging benefits for a nourished and soothed complexion. Youth Enhancing Serum is available for $39 on the brand's website.

5) Matte Mineral Setting Powder

Innisfree is widely known for its skincare products, but its beauty products are also good. The Matte Mineral Setting Powder is known for its power to deliver a desirable oil-free matte look after makeup. It is a multi-use sebum-absorbing and sebum-control mineral powder that absorbs excess oils to keep the skin smooth and matte.

This product is exclusively made with naturally derived Jeju Minerals and Mint. Matte Mineral Setting Powder has a double oil-control formula. It can be used as a makeup fixer, dry shampoo, eye primer, and many more. This amazing product is available for just $8 on the brand's official website.

These are some of the best-selling top products from Innisfree in the global market. All of these products are available via the brand's official shopping site as well as other retailers like Amazon.