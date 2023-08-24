Korean eye creams are known for their creative ingredients, accurate routines, and luminous, effective results. The course of the skincare world changed drastically as Korean eye creams came onto the market. This has captivated both the experts and the amateurs of the beauty world, who have grown more attracted to using Korean eye cream foundation formulas.

The skin around the under-eye area is the first part of the face that shows signs of aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of firmness. It happens because of sensitivity, thinness, and frequent blinking. The eye area requires severe attention and care. Korean eye creams provide intense hydration and nourishment and target common under-eye concerns.

This article will talk about 5 of the best Korean eye creams that promise to awaken and rejuvenate the under eyes, leaving a youthful and vibrant gaze, including brands such as Laneige to Klairs, with prices ranging from $15-$140.

Innisfree to Sulwhasoo: 5 Best Korean Eye Creams in 2023

1) Laneige Hyaluronic Eye Cream

The product comes in sky-blue packaging with a silky soft texture. The Laneige Eye cream is meant to visibly reduce the look of dark circles under the eye area. The cream contains Niacinamide, Blue Hyaluronic Acid, and Coconut Oil, making it suitable for all skin types. It helps in brightening and depuffing the sag under the eyes. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Aritaum, and other beauty retailers for $34.40.

2) Klairs Nourishing Eye Butter

The undereye area is notorious for being one of the skin's most dried and flaky parts. It has to do with the undereye being our body's thinnest skin. Klairs Fundamental Nourishing Eye Butter Cream is one product that will help you tackle this. It will provide antioxidant care by reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The texture of this formula is smooth and butter-like, making the undereye look well moisturized and nourished. The product is available on Amazon and other beauty retailers for $21.

3) Innisfree Green Tea Under Eye And Face Serum

Green Tea is known to help tackle belly fat and detoxify our bodies, but there are also plenty of other benefits it can offer. The Innisfree Eye and Face Serum are made with Green Tea formulated with squalene and ceramide. Innisfree Green Tea cream is formulated to hydrate the skin, leaving a clear and dewy texture all day. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, and many other beauty retailers for $22.

4) Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Eye Cream

The Sulwhasoo Korean eye cream is a rich textured cream that helps minimize the signs of aging under the eye area. As aging is most apparent under the eyes, focusing on tackling it is essential. The product has the two most compelling ingredients, Ginsenomics and Ginseng Retinol, known to have anti-aging properties. The product is available on Amazon, Nordstrom, Sephora, YesStyle, and other beauty retailers for $140.

5) Meebak Cica Eye Cream

This Korean eye cream is made from hibiscus extracts, meadowfoam seed oil, and ceramide, which reduce dead skin, strengthen the skin barrier, and diminish the dark circles and puffiness under the eyes. The Meebak Cica eye cream contains anti-aging components and is appropriate for all skin types. The product is available on Amazon, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $15.97.

Korean eye creams have proven to show effective results over the years. People are primarily attracted to shifting to traditional methods found in Korean Beauty products. As the eye area is the most prone to signs of aging and is a delicate part of our face, investing in collagen-boosting ingredients such as peptides, niacinamide, bakuchiol, hyaluronic acid, and others may help us look younger.