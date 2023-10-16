5 best K-idols approved skincare products to avail in 2023

Finding the right skincare products that are good in quality and work great for any skin type can be a real hustle. Some have oily skin type, and some have sensitive or dry skin. Every skin type needs special care and treatment. And to accommodate these all, selecting the right options among so many can get difficult.

It is widely accepted that K-pop stars possess exceptional skincare skills for achieving a flawless glow. Therefore, one can depend on their chosen skincare products to attain radiant and healthy skin. From The Face Shop rice water bright foaming cleanser to AHC Natural perfection double shield sun stick 5 best K-idols-approved skincare products that will help to maintain a healthy skin barrier with glass skin.

Bioré makeup remover perfect oil, Innisfree green tea seed serum, and 3 more K-idols approved skincare products

1) Bioré makeup remover perfect oil

A big part of K-pop idols' life is to wear versatile makeup for their performances. But to maintain good skin, it is essential to remove heavy makeup effectively. During a V-Live session, Nayeon and Chaeyong, members of Twice, revealed that they rely on Bioré makeup remover perfect oil when it comes to taking off the toughest makeup.

The skincare product is an oil-type makeup remover that is designed to remove any heavy-duty makeup. It hydrates the skin without leaving behind any greasy residue. It is a popular product in Japan and is available for purchase on various online platforms such as Amazon for $21.98.

2) The Face Shop rice water bright foaming cleanser

Only an oil-based cleanser would not suffice to completely get rid of all the dirt and makeup from the face. So, to efficiently remove the residues, it is necessary to follow up with a good water-based cleanser. And for that, BLACKPINK's Rosé trusts on the Face Shop rice water bright foaming cleanser.

The skincare product has a whipped cream-like texture that forms a rich and dense foam, which effectively cleanses the skin. It contains natural ingredients such as fermented rice extract and soapwort extract that help to detoxify, brighten, and cleanse the skin. The cleanser is available for purchase at Amazon with a price tag of $12.

3) Innisfree green tea seed serum

Ateez's Park Seonghwa, during one of his V-live, disclosed that he likes to use Innisfree green tea seed serum for his dehydrated skin. It is one of his go-to skincare products. While working on a hectic schedule, getting dehydrated skin can be quite common, but if not taken care of properly, it can increase the number of skin issues. But it seems like Seonghwa has a solution for that.

Innisfree green tea seed serum contains a balanced blend of Jeju green tea extract and green tea seed oil that work together to help maintain the skin's oil to moisture balance and retain moisture longer. It is packed with antioxidant-rich green tea and 5 types of hyaluronic acid. Available on Amazon for $30.

4) Too Faced hangover pillow cream

BLACKPINK's Lisa loves to use Too Faced hangover pillow cream when it comes to giving the skin that extra bit of care. Our skin rejuvenates the best when we rest, and what can be a better time for it than night? This night cream is compact with natural oils, which makes it a good skincare product to maintain a healthy skin barrier.

Too Faced hangover pillow cream is saturated with petrolatum, oryza sativa bran oil, cocos nucifera oil, dimethicone, and squalane, which help to reduce moisture loss from the skin. It has a light and creamy texture that absorbs quickly into the skin without feeling greasy. Amazon is offering this product for $29.82.

5) AHC Natural perfection double shield sun stick

It is only meaningful to do a 4 to 7-step skincare routine if we protect our skin from UVA and UVB rays during the daytime. And to do that, BTS, the Bangtan Boys, swear by the AHC Natural perfection double shield sun stick. To get maximum protection from the sunlight and solar heat, they generously use this skincare product.

The sun stick contains SPF50+ and PA++++, which provide high protection against UVA and UVB rays. It contains various skincare ingredients such as bamboo extract, glacier water, and cotton seed extract. It would be a perfect choice for sensitive and acne-prone skin types. Available for purchase at Amazon for $30.

All of the skincare products listed above are approved by famous K-pop idols, who also include them in their skincare routine whenever required.