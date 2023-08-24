5 best affordable drugstore face washes of 2023

Affordable drugstore face washes are often a part of one's skincare routine due to its cost-effective results. Face washes are essentially used to treat and hydrate the skin, which is why they must never be taken for granted. While some desired face washes can be difficult to purchase due to their price, drugstore face washes also do their work when a beauty enthusiast opts for plenty of home remedies or skincare tips that are unsuitable for the skin.

Sometimes, following a particular skincare routine becomes ineffective to reduce acne and breakouts and cannot give a healthy skin alternative. Thus, it's time to switch to a new cleanser. Below is a list of the best and most affordable drugstore face washes that are lightweight with skin-loving ingredients. The products, which range from brands like The Face Shop to PanOxl, can be bought at $5-$10. Moreover, they can be easily purchased from nearby local stores or online beauty websites.

COSRX To Neutrogena: Top 5 must-have affordable drugstore face washes of 2023

1) Cetaphil Redness Relieving Foaming Face Wash

As a reputed dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, Cetaphil offers a foaming gentle face wash that is specifically made to reduce redness. The product ensures it doesn't over-dry the skin and takes care as a gentle cleanser. Moreover, it washes away dirt and impurities and works as a makeup remover. This product works on unclogging pores and is suitable for irritative and sensitive skin.

Cetaphil Redness Relieving Foaming Face Wash is available on Amazon, Target, Walmart, and other beauty retailers at a price of $10.32.

2) PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash

PanOxyl offers an antiseptic face wash that is best for acne-prone skin. The face wash contains benzoyl peroxide, which is supposed to kill acne-causing bacteria caused by environmental or hormonal changes that one might face. It also makes sure to give a new flawless skin with its formulation.

This foaming face wash is available on Amazon and other beauty retailers for $9.

3) Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Facial Cleanser

Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Facial Cleanser uses skin-friendly technology and ingredients to help cleanse the face well. This face wash can be used as a daily product with zero comedogenic properties and is super gentle on the face.

The oil-free product is available on Amazon, Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and other beauty retailers at an affordable price of $9.21.

4) The Face Shop Rice Water Cleansing Foam

This face wash from The Face Shop is known for washing away impurities with enriched rice water extracts. The formulation has brightening properties that cleanse away the skin with its whipped cream-like texture. It also makes sure to remove the buildable of dead skin cells.

The product is a famous South Korean skincare line known for producing ancient skincare routines and is available on Amazon, Walmart, YesStyle, and other beauty retailers for $8.40.

5) COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser

The COSRX cleanser is infused with a naturally made plant-based extract, including BHA and tea tree oil. It removes impurities with cleaning ingredients by filling the skin with vitamins. Because one's skin is slightly acidic, the pH-balanced gel cleanser delivers around 5.5 pH levels, which is what an individual's skin needs.

Available on Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, and other beauty retailers, COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser can be bought at a retail price of $7.70.

Drugstore face washes come in good-quality and affordable packaging. The above-metnioned face washes are effective and instantly removed any bacteria buildup on skin. So, there's no need to splurge on high-end luxury brands for face washes when clear skin can be often achieved from such affordable drugstore face washes. Moreover, dermatologists often recommend these face washes to treat any kind of skin condition.