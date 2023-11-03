5 best Laneige products skincare enthusiasts can avail in 2023

When it comes to Korean skincare, they mainly focus on skin hydration and moisture, and Laneige follows the same. Laneige is a Korean skincare brand that uses Advanced Water Science Technology to create skincare products that mainly prioritize skin moisturization and hydration. They are specialized for dry, sensitive, oily, and combination skin.

It has been observed that many people tend to avoid moisturizers due to the heavy feeling on the skin, and many others assume that oily skin types do not require moisturizers.

Considering these facts and debunking many myths about moisturizers, the Korean skincare brand has created products that are lightweight and suitable for all skin types. Let's see some of the best Laneige products currently available on the market.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Water Sleeping Mask EX, and 3 more best products from the brand

1) Cream Skin Cerapeptide Refiner

Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide Refiner is a cream-in-toner formula that provides a hydrated, firm, and strengthened skin barrier. Every skincare lover swears by this product when it comes to keeping hydrated and glowing skin.

Cerapeptide is a proprietary ingredient in this product that simultaneously gives moisturizing and barrier-strengthening benefits by combining moisturizing and hydro-ceramide techniques.

Cream Skin Cerapeptide Refiner is saturated with mild and safe ingredients that are safe for dry and sensitive skin. This product is available at the official website of the brand in 170 ml for $36 and 50 ml for $16.

2) Water Sleeping Mask EX

Water Sleeping Mask EX is an overnight mask designed to provide hydration and strengthen the skin's defense while sleeping. This product incorporates a sleeping microbiome, which is a proprietary ingredient that supports the skin's microbiome and enhances its natural defense.

Its enhanced probiotic complex further helps to strengthen the skin's defense and promotes a glowy, bright, and clear complexion. Water Sleeping Mask EX also follows the 7-free formula, which is free of mineral oil, PEG surfactant, and synthetic pigment. The product is available at the official store for $32.

3) Radian-C Cream

If anyone is looking for a lightweight and refreshing Vitamin C cream, then Laneige Radian-C Cream would be the perfect choice. This product helps with various skin concerns, including dullness caused by visible dark spots and ultra-fine spots. It is saturated with 85% Vitamin C, EAE, Vitamin E, and Melasolv.

Melasolv is the key ingredient in Radian-C Cream. It is a brightening ingredient exclusive to Amorepacific that has the same brightening effect as 20x the amount of niacinamide. The cream is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic. This Vitamin C cream is available at the official site for $35.

4) Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream is another super-hydrating face cream from the brand that is drenched with hyaluronic acid. It provides long-lasting hydration and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier. The cream goes 10 layers deeper into the skin and gives the skin the ultimate boost of hydration. This cream also reduces skin redness by up to 92%.

This product mainly contains blue hyaluronic acid, which is a proprietary micro-sized, double-fermented hyaluronic acid for powerful hydration and better absorption. Due to its water-based formula, it is suitable for all skin types. Anyone can purchase the product from the official website of the brand in 50 ml for $40 and in 20 ml for $23.

5) Lip Sleeping Mask

One of the most hyped products from the brand is the Lip Sleeping Mask. This product is one of the top-rated, best-selling products from the brand. It is a leave-on lip mask that provides intense hydration and nourishment for the lips.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask uses moisture wrap technology that creates a moisturizing barrier on the lips to lock in moisture and prevent dryness. It is available in multiple flavors, including berry, vanilla, and apple lime. The product is available to purchase via the official website for $24.

These are some of the best-selling products from the Korean skincare brand. Apart from the official website of Laneige, the products are also available via various other skincare retailers, like Amazon.