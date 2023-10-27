5 best Korean cleansing oils to unclog pores

Korean cleansing oils are among the most highly admired cleansers in the skincare world. Korean skincare routines frequently prioritize the double cleansing technique, which entails utilizing an oil-based cleanser first, followed by a water-based cleanser. They work on cleansing both oil and water-based impurities such as makeup, dirt, sweat, and sunscreen.

Despite rigorous cleaning, these Korean cleansing oils ensure the skin’s moisture is intact.

These cleansing oils are generally made with natural ingredients that contain botanical extracts, rice water, green tea, black sesame seeds, and more. The cleanser’s hydrating and soothing ingredients make them more vulnerable to purchase and consumption than the traditional ones in the beauty market.

For this reason, we have compiled a list of the top 5 essential Korean cleansing oils available at retail prices ranging from $12 to $40, sourced from brands including The Face Shop, Dear Klairs, Thankyou Farmer, and more.

Dear Klairs to Thankyou Farmer: 5 must-have Korean cleansing oil to unclog pores

1) The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Facial Cleansing Oil

The Rice Water cleansing oil from The Face Shop works magically onto the skin and gives a bright facial-like treatment throughout the day. This Korean cleansing oil leaves no residues behind and doesn’t even clog the pores.

The ingredients present inside this product contain plant-based extracts that can be easily consumed to achieve radiant glass skin. The product is available on the official website, YesStyle, Amazon, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $14.

2) Dear Klairs Gentle Black Deep Cleansing Oil

The Korean cleansing oil from Dear Klairs contains vegetable-based oils such as black bean oil, black currant oil, and black sesame oil. The cleansing oil penetrates deeply into the skin to cleanse by being mild and doesn’t irritate the skin's texture.

The product controls sebum production, making it an ideal choice for oily skin. Dear Klairs Gentle Black Deep Cleansing Oil is available on YesStyle, Amazon, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $22.99.

3) Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil

A gentle cleansing oil from Sulwhasoo offers a unique cleansing property that removes impurities, eye makeup, lip makeup, and even the overall makeup base. Apricot seed oil is the active ingredient in this cleansing oil, which helps to cleanse the impurities and clears the pores.

Using 1-2 pumps of this cleanser by massaging in a circular motion and washing it off with lukewarm water can do wonders. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, and other beauty retailers for $40.

4) Manyo Factory Pure Cleansing Oil

Manyo Factory’s Pure Cleansing Oil offers a clean-based formula made with natural ingredients such as olive oil, camellia oil, vitamin E, argan oil, jojoba seed oil, and omega-3 fatty acids.

The Korean cleansing oil works well in removing any toxic elements buildup present on the skin. It also helps to balance out the pH levels of the face. The product is a magic potent for those with extremely sensitive skin. Manyo Factory’s Pure Cleansing Oil is available on Amazon, Target, YesStyle, and other beauty retailers for $40.

5) Thankyou Farmer Pollufree Pore Deep Cleansing Oil

The Thankyou Farmer double cleansing oil is ideal for individuals who prioritize their skincare regimen. This Korean cleansing oil includes perilla herb extract, a renowned Korean herb favored by those with sensitive skin.

The product’s unique formula ensures that it doesn’t irritate the skin by leaving residue behind. Thankyou Farmer Pollufree Pore Deep Cleansing Oil is available on Amazon, Josle, and other beauty retailers for $28.

Final thoughts

Korean cleansing oils have earned their reputation for being highly effective in skincare routines, especially with the double cleansing technique. These oils remove makeup, dirt, and impurities and maintain the skin’s pH levels.

Whether seeking a gentle, sebum-controlling, or pore-cleansing formula, these cleansing oils provide a radiant and healthy complexion. Daily use of these cleansing oils can provide a good example of Korean glass skin.