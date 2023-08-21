Why is double cleansing important? 5 popular cleansing oils explored

In addition to the long list of effective K-beauty skincare, double cleansing is the practice of using a cleansing oil before a foaming cleanser for thorough makeup and dirt removal. It also effectively removes sunscreen, which can eventually clog the pores if not removed well.

Double cleansing is ideal for heavy and regular makeup wearers, and the cleansers don't stay on the skin for too long, additionally moisturizing the skin as well.

From Tatcha to Tata Harper this listicle explores the 5 most popular oil-based cleansers to remove makeup, sunscreen, and impurities.

5 popular cleansing oils to harness the benefits of double cleansing

1) Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil

Tatcha’s oil-based cleanser is a dual-benefit, moisturizing makeup remover and cleanser. It is infused with the power of Japanese camellia oil that gently removes makeup (even waterproof makeup) and melts away excess oil to reveal softer skin.

One of the benefits of this cleansing oil is that it isn’t formulated with mineral oil. Hence its hydrating formula removes dirt and makeup without leaving an oily residue. Ideal for all skin types, the oil cleanser consists of unique HADASEI-3™, which is formulated through double fermentation, and it contains gentle AHAs like lactic acid and amino acids.

Tatcha’s Camellia Cleansing Oil retails for $50 on the brand’s official website.

2) LANEIGE Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser

Famous for its top-selling lip sleeping mask, LANEIGE's Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser boasts an antioxidant-rich formula infused with white leaf tea extract. This combination makes it an excellent choice for individuals with sensitive skin.

The ingredient list also mentions jojoba oils and meadowfoam seed oil that lock in moisture, making the skin feel soft and clean. The power of an oil-based cleanser combined with cleansing milk works to dissolve oil-based impurities, simultaneously purifying the skin and strengthening the skin barrier.

Retailing for $27.20, the oil-based cleanser is available on LANEIGE’s official website.

3) Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser

Tata Harper’s oil cleanser is a multi-vitamin-infused cleansing oil that breaks down grime, oil, and makeup buildup without stripping the skin. With its ability to provide a gentle and soothing sensation upon application, this oil cleanser is particularly well-suited for individuals with dry and uneven skin.

Commenting on Tata Harper’s oil cleanser, Schweiger Dermatology Group’s board-certified dermatologist Gloria Lin, M.D stated:

"This formula contains camellia oil, vitamins A, C, E, and omega 3s, along with squalene for added moisture. This moisture-replenishing formula is especially helpful for mature skin types and those targeting uneven skin tone and texture.”

The cleansing oil retails for $88 on the Tata Harper website.

4) Peach & Lily Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser

Peachy and Lily’s ginger melt oil cleanser removes SPF, excess oil, and makeup without compromising your skin’s moisture and hygiene. Incomplete cleansing can lead to breakouts and leave a waxy residue on the face, which are problems one won’t face with this cleanser crafted without compromising effective ingredients.

The cleanser is formulated with antioxidant-rich ginger, sunflower seed oil, grapeseed oil, papaya, and pineapple's clarifying properties.

A non-clogging, non-drying formula, this oil-based cleanser retails for $35 on the Peach and Lily portal.

5) Neutrogena Ultra Light Facial Cleansing Oil

Neutrogena is famous for its affordable yet skincare formulations. This lightweight facial cleansing oil by the brand leaves the skin looking healthy and feeling soft as it removes makeup from the skin without leaving any greasy residue.

Explaining how it works, Neutrogena’s website states:

"A blend of fine oils that act like a magnet to effortlessly and effectively extract oil and impurities. The result? Fantastic feeling soft skin."

This non-comedogenic formulation is dermatologically tested and rentals for $9.99 on Neutrogena’s official website.

Cleansing oils effectively aid the process of double cleansing as using two foam-based cleansers is bound to strip the skin of its natural oils. The aforementioned oil-based cleansers are popular owing to their efficient ingredients and results praised by skincare enthusiasts.