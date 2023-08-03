Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Concealer: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

TULA Skincare has announced the expansion of its complexion range with the Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Concealer. Known for formulations consisting of superfoods and probiotics, this serum concealer is an addition to the range of their unique products.

The clinically proven probiotic extract-powered skincare brand understood that their customers need a skin-brightening eye treatment along with a concealer. To cater to their demands, the brand curated clean skincare-infused makeup that offers skin-boosting benefits along with high-performance medium to full coverage.

Launched on July 31, 2023, this concealer is available in twenty shades and is dermatologically tested. Infused with TULA’s Rainbow Seabright Elixir, the serum concealer retails for $32 on TULA’s official website.

TULA's crease-resistant Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Concealer is infused with ingredients that conceal discoloration and dark circles

TULA Skincare takes pride in its clean formulations that are made with good-for-the-skin ingredients. They claim that clean isn’t a buzzword for them but rather a part of the skincare brand's core philosophy.

The newly launched brightening serum concealer has a clinically proven serum-like formula that conceals discoloration and dark circles for crease-proof results and long wearability. It brightens the appearance of skin with regular use, and its additional ingredients include TULA’s S Pro Complex, which is a US patent pending blend of six probiotic and prebiotic extracts that help improve skin’s smoothness, maintain the skin’s balance, and soothe the skin.

The clean skincare brand's Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Concealer consists of eye peptides and tea leaf caffeine to improve the look of dark circles, eye bags, and skin texture. It also consists of Rainbow Seabright elixir, which is a mixture of niacinamide and rainbow seaweed that protects the skin from the damaging effect caused by pollution and blue light. As such, these ingredients conceal, correct, and protect.

This serum concealer can be paired with the skincare brand’s Filter Primer Blurring & Moisturizing Primer or Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint to ace the no-makeup, makeup look, build a complexion wardrobe specific to one's shade, or simply to spot conceal.

The CEO of TULA Skincare, Savannah Sachs, expressed her excitement about the new launch and said:

"Expanding our complexion category to include a concealer was a natural next step for us, especially knowing the strong desire our customers have had for an eye treatment with brightening benefits."

She continued:

"We are excited to have another offering for our glow getters that will surely be a staple in their skincare and beauty routines."

The Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Concealer's marketing campaign

For the launch of this brightening serum concealer, TULA has launched a multi-channel launch campaign on its influencer channels and digital platforms. This campaign consists of the launch of a custom “shade finder” on the skincare brand’s official website to help customers find the perfect concealer shade as per their skin tone.

The skincare brand is partnering with a set of influencers and giving them early access links for their followers to purchase the concealer before the launch. This concealer’s marketing campaign targets makeup and skincare hybrid trends offered by the product.

This Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Concealer, which was launched on July 31, is available on the probiotic-centred skincare brand's official website for $32 and in Ulta Beauty stores online and nationwide.