Makeup removers are known to take off makeup and its residue from the face, helping skin breathe and stay healthy since cleansers cannot remove makeup as effectively. However, beside its basic application, makeup cleansers are now trending as a hair wash.

A viral TikTok trend, many beauty lovers tried this hack and have shared mixed reviews. Most people use micellar water to cleanse their scalp since it consists of micelles that attract oil and dirt, thus cleansing and ridding the scalp of sebum.

Benefits of using makeup removers as hair wash include:

Reduced risk of hair breakage and clogged pores

Removes makeup residue from scalp

Enhances a fresh and clean scalp

Restores hair’s natural shine and makes it vibrant and healthy

Moreover, these products are also becoming substitutes to dry shampoo. The ideal way of incorporating a makeup remover as hair wash is:

Wet the hair and apply a generous amount of makeup cleanser to your palms

Massage the makeup cleanser into your scalp and hair

Leave for a few moments and wash thoroughly well

For optimal results, follow up with your regular shampoo and conditioner

Not removing makeup leads to flare-ups and skin problems, which is why it is important to invest in a makeup cleanser that doesn't strip one's skin and removes makeup gently and effectively. On that note, here are five effective makeup removers that everyone must have.

ALGENIST GENIUS Ultimate Anti-Aging Melting Cleanser and 4 other must-have effective makeup removers

1) Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

This cleansing micellar water gently removes debris, pollution, makeup, and dirt for normal and sensitive skin. Without irritating the skin, it removes makeup from the eyes and faces and preserves the skin's balance.

This no-rinse formula is unfragranced and instantly soothes the skin on application. Bioderma’s Sensibio H20 Micellar Water is an award-winning formulation that retails for $20.99 on the brand’s official website.

2) La Roche Posay Effaclar Micellar Water For Oily Skin

Perfect for oily skin, this formulation is a no-rinse makeup cleanser that removes microscopic pollution particles and claims to purify the skin. Formulated with dirt-encapsulating micelles, the micellar water attracts oil, dirt, and makeup with a gentle wipe.

La Roche Posay Effaclar Micellar Water is suitable for lips, face, and eyes. Moreover, this gentle makeup cleanser retails for $17.99 on La Roche Posay’s official website.

3) ALGENIST GENIUS Ultimate Anti-Aging Melting Cleanser

Known for their clean and vegan skincare formulas, ALGENIST’s anti-aging melting cleanser is a lightweight oil formulation that turns into a milky emulsion in contact with water. Revealing cleansed and soft skin, this melting cleanser washes off makeup and impurities.

ALGENIST’s formula combines Microalgae Oil and their patented anti-aging ingredient Alguronic Acid. This makeup cleanser retails for $38 on the official website of ALGENIST.

4) Neutrogena's Gentle Oil-Free Liquid Eye Makeup Remover for Waterproof Mascara

The search for the perfect eye makeup cleanser comes to an end with Neutrogena’s oil-free eye makeup cleanser. It is a dual-phase formulation that activates on shaking to erase eye makeup including waterproof mascara. Apart from this eye makeup cleanser, Neutrogena has also launched their Makeup Melting Jelly Cleanser and Micellar Milk range that removes smudge proof makeup without irritating the skin.

Without leaving any greasy residue, this opthalmologist tested and safe for lens wearers makeup remover is priced at $7.23 on Neutrogena’s official website.

5) CLINIQUE Take The Day Off™ Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips

Clinique is a trailblazer in the skincare arena that launched the first-ever line of dermatologist-developed skincare products. The Take the Day Off makeup cleanser is the skincare brand’s bestselling liquid makeup remover. This formulation lifts and dissolves long-wearing as well as waterproof mascara.

This non-stinging, non-irritating makeup cleanser is ideal for combination, oily, and dry skin types. Retailing for $24, this formulation is available on Clinique’s official website.

Removing makeup is necessary for one's skincare regime as it allows the skin to breathe after makeup application, and these five makeup removers are efficient cleansers that remove makeup without stinging or irritating the skin.