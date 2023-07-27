Where to get The Original MakeUp Eraser Hello Kitty 7-Day Set? Price, product and more details explored

The Original MakeUp Eraser is a beauty brand that offers an eco-friendly solution for makeup removal. Recently, they introduced the Hello Kitty 7-Day Set, which provides a makeup removal solution for each day of the week.

Whether one wants to use it as a first cleanse or the only cleanse after a long day of work, the 7-day set is the perfect alternative to makeup wipes as it is reusable and environmentally friendly.

The Hello Kitty set is cute and perfect to add to the vanity, consisting of one towel for every day of the week.

The brand has gained recognition in the beauty industry for its introduction of an eco-friendly alternative to makeup wipes. This alternative involves using a towel that only requires water to effectively and gently remove makeup, including stubborn products like waterproof mascara.

The Hello Kitty 7-Day Set is already available on the Original MakeUp Eraser website, retailing for $25 for the entire set.

The 7-Day set will consist of seven MakeUp Erasers and one laundry bag, which will ensure the wipes don't get damaged when one chucks them into their laundry.

The Original MakeUp Eraser Hello Kitty 7-Day Set consists of 7 wipes in 3 adorable colors with Hello Kitty printed on it

Beauty enthusiasts have time and again vouched for the makeup-removing towel, often recommending it as an alternate when one doesn't have the time or energy to go through their entire skincare routine.

The best part about this product is that many have successfully used it with micellar water as well, using it instead of cotton rounds if they are on the lookout for a reusable product.

The 7-day set is especially great as it offers one makeup-removing towel for each day of the week, allowing one to use a clean product every single day.

To use the Original MakeUp Eraser, one simply needs to soak it in warm water and then move it around the face in a gentle circular motion to remove any makeup or grime.

For stubborn makeup products like waterproof mascara, let the makeup-removing towel rest on your eyes for about a minute and then gently rub it away. This will help soften the makeup product till it loosens up ever so slightly, which will prevent one from vigorously rubbing the eye area that is sensitive to begin with.

The Hello Kitty 7-Day Set offers the Original MakeUp Eraser in three different colors: lavender, light blue and pastel orange. The towels come with Hello Kitty designs printed onto them, making them an adorable addition to the vanity.

The makeup removal towels are machine washable and last about three to five years, helping one eliminate waste and live an environmentally-friendly life.

The wipes are extremely soft and non-drying on the skin, making them the perfect first cleanse in a double cleansing routine as well.

The Original MakeUp Eraser Hello Kitty 7-Day Set is a potential choice for Hello Kitty fans who are interested in finding an environmentally friendly alternative.

