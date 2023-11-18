5 best Korean lip tints to avail in 2023

Currently, Korean lip tints are one of the trendiest K-beauty products for both makeup and skincare lovers. Lip tints offer a range of features and benefits. It is one of the multi-purpose products in the market. Lip tints can also be used as cheek tints and eye shadow bases. One beauty product will act as three altogether.

Not only that, but these lip tints also have an array of benefits for lips, like hydration, nourishment, lightening of dark lips, and pigmentation. For people who like to go for a more natural look with light makeup, lip tints are the best option. In addition to all that, lip tints last longer compared to any lipstick. Here is the list of the top five Korean lip tints in the current market.

Peripera, Rom&nd, Etude House, and Holika Holika offer some of the best Korean lip tints

1) Peripera Ink The Velvet Lip Tint

Peripera Ink The Velvet Lip Tint is one of the best-selling Korean lip tints in the global market. It is known for its long-lasting and bold colors that stay put throughout the day. The best thing about this lip tint is its velvety smooth finish, which feels very lightweight on the lips.

This beauty product is formulated with a double-layer elastomer that fills in the fine curves of the lips, providing an emollient and silky finish. It also contains jojoba oil, hyaluronic acid, and marine collagen. The Korean lip tint is available for purchase at Club CLIO for $8.29 with an offer.

2) Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint

Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint is almost a similar Korean lip tint to the aforementioned one but with a better formulation. This product is known as "light as air" as it offers a smooth glide with a soft matte finish. It is saturated with green tea seed oil, cotton seed oil, and mango seed oil, which will keep the lips plump and smooth.

This product offers a long-lasting, velvety-smooth touch to the lips. It contains silk powders that contribute to its lightweight feel and smooth application. The Korean lip tint is available for $8.99 at Club CLIO.

3) Rom&nd Blur Fudge Tint

Rom&nd Blur Fudge Tint is known for its long-lasting wear, adhering to the lips for an extended period without smudging or fading, even when wearing a mask. This Korean lip tint has a fudge-like texture that spreads easily and smoothly on the lips, providing a velvety matte finish without any shine.

And just because it is matte, it does not feel dry and patchy on the lips. It has a creamy formula that feels comfortable on the lips, providing a moisturizing and non-drying effect. This lip tint is available for purchase via the official website of the brand for $17.90.

4) Etude House Dear Darling Water Gel Tint

Etude House Dear Darling Water Gel Tint is another top-selling Korean lip tint currently available in the global market. One of the key features of this beauty product is its hydrating ingredients, such as glycerin, fruit extracts, and vitamins. All these are not only good for dry lips but also beneficial when it comes to locking in all lip hydration.

This lip tint offers highly pigmented colors that provide long-lasting wear. The high hydration level spreads the color evenly over the lips without leaving them patchy-looking. This amazing hydrating lip tint is available for purchase at the official website of the brand for $4.68.

5) Holika Holika Glow Tint Air

The Holika Holika Glow Tint Air, also known as the Heart Crush Glow Tint Air, is known for its high shine and glossy finish. This lip tint is formulated with a Moist Holding System and enriched with moisturizing and nourishing ingredients. Its unique color-lasting technology helps the product last longer than ever. A wide range of shades of this lip tint is available for purchase at $8.68 on the brand's official website.

All of these aforementioned Korean lip tints are super popular in the current market, and the best thing about these beauty products is that they are super affordable. You can purchase them now from the mentioned websites as well as retailers like Amazon.