What is Centella Asiatica? Exploring its benefits and uses for skin

Centella asiatica is a popular skincare ingredient, particularly known for its ability to hydrate, heal, and prevent aging. It’s an antioxidant-rich moisturizer that is known to repair sensitive and damaged skin.

Historically, it's been used in traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda for wound healing, reducing inflammation, and treating skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. In the recent past, the ingredient has started to make its way into the beauty industry. More recently, you might have seen it in Korean skincare products, although it has entered the worldwide beauty market as well.

Let’s explore the skin benefits and uses of Centella Asiatica and discover how it can help level up how your skin looks for the better.

What is Centella Asiatica?

Centella Asiatica is also known as Cica or Gotu Kola. The botanical herb grows primarily in Asia in tropical swampy areas. Cica is packed with goodness that can bring out the skin’s true beauty. Asiatic acid, asiaticoside, madecassic acid, and madecassoside are the four main bioactive compounds found in Cica that are beneficial for the skin.

Benefits of Centella Asiatica for skin

Cica is a multipurpose component used in skincare and cosmetic products. Let's explore every one of its benefits for skin below.

Moisturizing: Cica is rich in nutrients, which is why it’s used in many skincare products. Some of its moisturizing effects come from the fatty acids, amino acids, and beta-carotene. Amino acids, in particular, are known for their hydrating qualities. It can deal with skin dullness and dryness, leaving the skin feeling supple and glowy.

Soothing: The main active component of Cica is asiaticosides. It’s a saponin well known to soothe and heal the skin. Because of this, Centella Asiatica is ideal for restoring the moisture barrier of the skin. It provides relief to those who have itchy, irritated, or inflamed skin.

Healing: Another key component of the plant is the antioxidant and amino acid-rich bioactive compound madecassoside. It promotes collagen formation, which gives the skin firmness and elasticity. For people with acne-prone skin, Cica helps reduce inflammation, speed up healing, and reduce acne scarring.

Anti-aging: Madecassoside in Cica also delays and reduces signs of aging. In addition, Cica packs antioxidants thanks to its plenty of natural flavonoids and phenolic compounds. It can help fight against damage from free radicals, whether it’s from pollution or the sun. It also helps lessen fine lines and wrinkles because it improves collagen production.

Using Centella Asiatica for skin

Cica can be used on the skin in a variety of ways. You can, for example, employ products fortified with Cica, which is included in many Korean skincare products.

You can find Cica creams and moisturizers that tackle dry, flaky, and irritated skin. Sheet masks enriched with Cica are also available, which help soothe the skin and reduce redness. You can also find Cica sleeping masks for overnight hydration and repair, as well as ampoules and soothing balms to support the protective barrier.

Cica is also found in medicinal ointments, creams, and gels. Look for terms such as Centella Asiatica, Gotu kola, tiger grass, or madecassoside on labels while looking for Cica-rich products.

Cica is a natural skincare ingredient with a low risk profile, which means it can be used by people with various skin types and issues, including those with hypersensitivity and rosacea. However, while it rarely happens, there is still a possibility of allergic reactions. It may cause redness, itchiness, and irritation to the skin. Thus, it would be smart to perform a patch test on the inner forearm before applying the product to the entire face.

To get the most out of Centella Asiatica’s benefits, consider getting Cica products in a leave-on format like serums, toners, creams, and moisturizers. This way, the ingredients have more time to soak into the skin and work their magic.