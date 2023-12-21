7 simple homemade moisturizers to combat dry skin during winters 

Winter can be harsh on the skin, leaving it dry, flaky, and itchy. One of the best ways to combat this is by using homemade moisturizers. However, store-bought moisturizers can be expensive and may contain chemicals that can further irritate the skin. Homemade moisturizers are great alternatives using natural ingredients that are gentle on the skin.

One of the biggest benefits of creating homemade moisturizers is that they are both economical and easy to prepare. Those who enjoy exploring different natural moisturizing elements can experiment to find the ideal ones for their needs.

It is crucial to identify one's skin type before selecting the components for their homemade moisturizers.

Integrating particular homemade moisturizers into a beauty lover's daily skincare regimen can help prevent dryness in the colder months and maintain well-hydrated skin.

7 homemade moisturizers for dry winter skin

At times, dry skin struggles to maintain moisture, even with multiple layers of moisturizing products. In such cases, creating homemade moisturizers for dry skin can be beneficial for beauty enthusiasts.

There are a few homemade moisturizers that one can make at home. Some options include using coconut oil, shea butter, or cocoa butter as a foundation. These ingredients have plenty of fatty acids and vitamins that nourish and moisturize the skin.

For additional benefits, one may also consider adding essential oils such as lavender, tea tree oil, or aloe vera gel, which have soothing and curative properties.

With all of these consideration factors, Sportskeeda's team has compiled a catalog of seven mild homemade moisturizers that can potentially relieve dry skin in the winter season.

1) Coconut oil and honey moisturizer

Coconut oil and honey moisturizer (Image via Pixabay)

Coconut oil and honey make a potent moisturizer that hydrates and nourishes the skin. Coconut oil has fatty acids that penetrate deep into the skin and vitamin E, which protects against free radicals. Honey is a natural humectant that locks in moisture and has antibacterial properties to prevent skin infections.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup coconut oil

2 tbsp of honey

essential oil (for fragrance)

Procedure:

Simply mix equal parts of coconut oil and honey in a bowl.

Add a few drops of essential oil for added fragrance.

Apply the mixture to the skin, focusing on areas that are prone to dryness, such as the elbows, knees, and feet.

Massage gently until the moisturizer is fully absorbed.

2) Aloe vera and almond oil moisturizer

Aloe vera and almond oil moisturizer (Image via Pixabay)

Aloe vera and almond oil moisturizers are a natural and effective way to keep your skin hydrated. Aloe vera soothes and heals, while almond oil nourishes and protects from damage. It's gentle, nourishing, and effective for all skin types.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup aloe vera gel

1/4 cup almond oil

Procedure:

Blend aloe vera gel with almond oil.

Gently apply the mixture to the entire skin for optimal hydration and rejuvenation.

3) Shea butter and lavender oil moisturizer

Shea butter and lavender oil moisturizer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shea butter and lavender oil moisturizers are natural alternatives to traditional moisturizers, containing fatty acids, vitamins, and soothing properties that hydrate, protect, and reduce inflammation and irritation.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup shea butter

10-15 drops of lavender oil

Procedure:

Begin by melting the shea butter.

Once melted, combine it with a few drops of lavender oil.

Allow the mixture to cool to a comfortable temperature before applying.

4) Jojoba oil and beeswax moisturizer

Jojoba oil and beeswax moisturizer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jojoba oil and beeswax together can improve skin health. Jojoba oil is a great moisturizer, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Beeswax is a natural emollient that seals in moisture and protects skin from environmental stressors.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup jojoba oil

1/4 cup beeswax

Procedure:

To create a skin-nourishing balm, start by melting beeswax in a double boiler.

Next, add jojoba oil and mix thoroughly until well combined.

Allow the mixture to cool before applying for a luxurious and hydrating experience.

5) Cocoa butter and vitamin E oil moisturizer

Cocoa butter and vitamin E oil moisturizer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cocoa butter and vitamin E oil make a luxurious and effective moisturizer. Cocoa butter is rich in antioxidants, improves skin elasticity, and reduces scars and stretch marks. Vitamin E oil protects skin from free radical damage, moisturizes, and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cocoa butter

1 tbsp. vitamin E oil

Procedure:

Start by melting cocoa butter.

Mix it with vitamin E oil before allowing it to cool.

Once cooled, gently apply the mixture for a hydrating and rejuvenating effect.

6) Yogurt and honey moisturizer

Yogurt and honey moisturizer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Yogurt and honey moisturizer is a natural and effective way to hydrate and nourish your skin. Yogurt is rich in lactic acid, which helps to exfoliate and brighten the skin, while honey is a natural humectant that helps to lock in moisture.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoons honey

Procedure:

Thoroughly blend yogurt and honey until fully incorporated.

Gently apply the mixture to the entire body.

Let it sit for about 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

7) Green tea and olive oil moisturizer

Green tea and olive oil moisturizer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Green tea and olive oil combine to create a moisturizer that hydrates skin, shields it from free radical damage, and soothes irritated skin while providing essential nutrients.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup brewed green tea

1/4 cup olive oil

Procedure:

Blend the brewed green tea and olive oil until thoroughly combined.

Gently apply the mixture to your skin and let it sit for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off.

Beauty lovers can create their own personalized and budget-friendly moisturizer at home using seven natural ingredients. This allows them to cater to their skin type and preferences, resulting in smooth and moisturized skin during winter.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What are some common ingredients in homemade moisturizers for dry skin?

Some common ingredients in homemade moisturizers for dry skin include coconut oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, almond oil, and beeswax.

2) How often should beauty seekers apply homemade moisturizers to their dry skin?

Apply homemade moisturizers to dry skin twice a day, morning and night, and reapply as needed throughout the day.

3) How long do homemade moisturizers last?

Homemade moisturizers can last up to six months if stored properly.