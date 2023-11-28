11 best moisturizers for combination skin to add to beauty regime

In maintaining a thorough beauty routine, it is important to include suitable moisturizers for combination skin. Managing combination skin can be tricky due to having both oily and dry areas. However, with the correct products, achieving a nourished complexion is possible.

Moisturizers for combination skin frequently have oil-regulating components for the T-zone and hydrating properties for dry areas. It's crucial to choose lightweight formulas that don't clog pores or cause breakouts. One should look for moisturizers with a mix of hydrating and soothing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and aloe vera.

By applying moisturizer to clean, damp skin, it maximizes absorption and locks in moisture throughout the day. By incorporating the right moisturizers into a skincare enthusiast's beauty regime, they can effectively nourish and balance their combination skin for a glowing and harmonious complexion.

Here are 11 best moisturizers for combination skin to add to a beauty regime:

1) Plum green tea mattifying moisturizer

The Plum moisturizer has a pleasant green tea scent and is made for skincare lovers with acne-prone, combination, and oily skin. It helps fight acne and balance skin hydration. The moisturizer contains potent green tea extracts that promote a clear and oil-free complexion.

Priced at $17 on Amazon, it is a highly recommended choice for combination skin.

2) Neutrogena HYDRO BOOST HYALURONIC ACID WATER GEL

This moisturizer is highly praised for its effective skin-benefiting ingredients. Dermatologists recommend it for continuous hydration and instant, supple skin. The gel retains skin moisture for up to 24 hours. It is an oil- and fragrance-free moisturizer and is ideal for sensitive skin.

The best part is that it is available for $34.98 on Amazon and absorbs quickly into the skin.

3) OLAY REGENERIST RETINOL 24 MAX NIGHT HYDRATING Moisturizer

Olay's face cream for combination skin effectively hydrates and improves skin texture. It reduces the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines when used in the evening. The cream's rich and creamy formula absorbs quickly, leaving a matte finish without greasiness.

Available for $34.99 on Amazon, this moisturizer provides overnight transformation with flawless results.

4) CLINIQUE Dramatically Different™ Moisturizing Lotion+

Developed by dermatologists, this cream is one of the best moisturizers as it delivers amazing results. In just 4 hours, it strengthens the skin barrier by 34%. Whether beauty seekers have oily, combination, or very dry skin, this lotion effectively softens, smooths, and hydrates.

Available for $22.75 on Amazon, it leaves a youthful glow that is irresistible.

5) TATCHA THE WATER CREAM

For those searching the internet for an effective cream to achieve smooth and balanced skin, look no further. This cream is packed with Japanese nutrients, botanical ingredients, and other secrets, making it the perfect skincare product for oily and combination skin. Its non-greasy texture glides onto the skin, giving skincare enthusiasts a radiant glow.

A beauty buff can find this moisturizer from Tatcha on Amazon for $123, allowing their skin to soak up a burst of hydration.

6) VENUSIA MAX MOISTURISER INTENSIVE LOTION

This lotion is a must-have for beauty enthusiasts with combination skin. It effectively calms the skin, reducing inflammation and irritation. Enriched with skin-hydrating ingredients, it offers 12 hours of intense moisture.

Specifically designed for combination skin, it creates a protective shield that keeps the skin hydrated all day, leaving it incredibly smooth and flexible. Priced at only $38 on Amazon, this lotion is alcohol-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, dye-free, and mineral oil-free.

7) BIODERMA - Hydrabio Gel-Cream

A day cream for combination skin is essential for a complete skincare routine. Bioderma offers a fast-absorbing day cream with up to 8 hours of hydration. Its gel-like texture deeply nourishes the skin and is suitable for adults and teens. It also works well as a makeup base.

Priced at $20.99 on Amazon, this cream has a mild fragrance for a refreshing feel.

8) AUSTRALIAN Goats Milk REPLENISHING MOISTURISING CREAM

This cream is designed for combination skin types, providing softening, nourishing, and rejuvenating benefits. With powerful hydrating ingredients, it ensures optimal skin hydration. Made with 100% natural and vegan ingredients from Australia, it promotes a naturally healthy complexion.

Available at an affordable price of $9.71 on Amazon, this cream contains vital proteins and vitamins A, B6, B12, and E, which promote skin health.

9) iS CLINICAL MOISTURIZING COMPLEX

With potent antioxidants, this iS Clinical moisturizing complex supports a robust skin barrier. It enhances the skin and provides deep hydration. The cream seals the skin with ample moisture and shields it from harmful environmental pollutants.

Available for $66.50 on Amazon, this multi-purpose moisturizer is suitable for combination skin, all skin types, and all ages.

10) Dr Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine™ Oil-Free Moisture Cushion

Dr Deniss Gross offers a marine-infused gel cream that promotes a smooth, soft, and healthy complexion. Suitable for all skin types, it effectively addresses dry skin concerns. This cream does not block pores and enhances skin radiance and moisture.

Available for $48.20 on Amazon, it boosts skin elasticity and hydrates parched skin.

11) Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion

The Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion is very gentle on the skin. It rapidly hydrates combination skin, making it a worthwhile investment. It absorbs quickly and delivers desired results, leaving the skin soft and supple. Additionally, it protects against harmful environmental irritants.

Enriched with sweet almond oil, this moisturizing lotion, priced at $9.98, is the perfect companion for the skin.

By adding these 11 moisturizers for combination skin to a skincare lover's beauty routine, they can effectively nourish and balance their combination skin for a radiant and balanced complexion. These moisturizers can be bought from their official websites or from online platforms like Amazon.