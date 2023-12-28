Benefits of Sea Buckthorn Oil: How to inculcate the ingredient in skincare regimen and more

Sea buckthorn oil is produced by extracting the liquid from the berries and seeds of the sea buckthorn plant, often found in the Northern European region. The skincare videos showcasing sea buckthorn oil for the face have over 274K views on TikTok and the topic has been talked about in the skincare arena for some time.

As an ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic remedy, sea buckthorn oil has established its place amongst natural skincare ingredients. Sea buckthorn oil has a thick consistency with a golden-orange texture, with multiple cosmetic brands including it in skincare formulations. However, it can be applied to the skin and hair directly and consumed orally as well.

Sea buckthorn oil is infused with multiple healthy compounds that benefit the body and skin such as fatty acids, Vitamins A, C, and E, and antioxidants. As per a review of previous studies concerning the oil in 2021, titled “Ethnomedicinal uses, phytochemistry and dermatological effects of Hippophae rhamnoides L:”, the oil possesses antifungal, antibacterial, and antiinflammatory properties.

Sea Buckthorn Oil supports skin regeneration: Benefits of the natural skincare ingredient explored

Sea Buckthorn-infused oil is rich in vitamins and nutrients that cater to multiple skin concerns and offers the following benefits:

Protects the skin from external stressors: The natural skincare ingredient offers protection from UV rays and reduces the inflammation caused by sun exposure. It also protects the skin from pollution as it is packed with carotenoids, Vitamins C, and E that form a protective layer on the skin. Sea buckthorn-infused oil neutralizes free radicals that damage the skin and reduces the signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles.

Offers antioxidant benefits: Sea buckthorn-infused oil is a powerful antioxidant that fights free radicals and reduces skin damage from external aggressors. It also targets pigmentation and skin dryness.

Improves skin tone and skin texture: Rich in linolenic acid, sea buckthorn-infused oil improves blood circulation in the skin which reduces and removes skin inflammation. Moreover, the fatty acids present in the oil improve skin tone and texture and also boost skin’s elasticity.

Enhances skin regeneration: Sea buckthorn-infused oil repairs and regenerates the skin while the presence of bioactive compounds in the ingredient supports the regeneration of skin cells. This caters to skin conditions like acne, eczema, and rosacea.

Sea Buckthorn Oil Products to incorporate in the skincare regime

Living Libations Best Skin Ever Seabuckthorn Facial Cleansing Oil ($41):

The facial cleansing oil is a multipurpose product that works as a moisturizer, exfoliator, and cleanser. Infused with sea buckthorn-infused oil, the cleansing oil clarifies the skin and works as a skin elixir as it is packed with vitamins, lipids, omega fatty acids, and bioactive compounds.

The Ordinary 100% Organic Virgin Sea Buckthorn Fruit Oil ($16.50):

The Ordinary’s oil formulation is enriched with a high concentration of palmitoleic acid present in sea buckthorn oil. The product hydrates the skin and protects the skin from dryness and damage by shielding the skin’s moisture barrier.

Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil ($72):

It is a lightweight facial oil that brightens and smoothens the skin texture. Kora Organic’s face oil is a blend of sea buckthorn with Vitamin C-rich Noni fruit along with jojoba oil, rosehip oil, and pomegranate seed oil.

Sea Buckthorn-infused Oil is a natural skincare ingredient that offers hydration and nourishment benefits owing to the presence of skin-enriching vitamins. While the oil suits most skin types, it is advised to do a patch test before incorporating it into the skincare regime.