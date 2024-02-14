Pearl Jam ‘Dark Matter’ World Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Pearl Jam's 'Dark Matter' World Tour is scheduled to be held from May 6, 2024, to November 21, 2024, in venues across North America and Europe. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming studio album, Dark Matter, which was released on April 19, 2024.

Pearl Jam announced the new tour, featuring performances in cities such as Vancouver, New York City, Dublin, and Sydney, among others, via a post on the official Instagram page on February 13, 2024.

Presale for the Pearl Jam tour will be available from February 18, 2024, at 10 am local time and can be accessed only by previous band fan club, Ten C, members. New members are not eligible for the presale.

General tickets for the tour will be available starting February 23, 2024, at 10 am local time. Tickets can only be accessed by those who register through the My Ticketmaster page for the tour. Ticket registration will be available from February 18, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time.

Pearl Jam ‘Dark Matter’ World Tour dates and venues

Pearl Jam is set to release their twelfth studio album, Dark Matter, on April 19, 2024, via MonkeyWrench Records. The band elaborated on the album in an exclusive statement to Pitchfork on February 13, 2024, stating,

"We’re still looking for ways to communicate. We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work."

The full list of dates and venues for the Pearl Jam ‘Dark Matter’ World Tour is given below:

May 6, 2024 - Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

May 10, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

May 13, 2024 - Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

May 16, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 18, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 21, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum

May 22, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum

May 25, 2024 – Napa Valley, California, at BottleRock Festival

May 28, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

May 30, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

June 22, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland, at Marlay Park

June 25, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live

June 29, 2024 – London, UK, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 2, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Waldbühne

July 3, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Waldbühne

July 6, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi

July 8, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi

July 11, 2024 – Madrid, Spain, at Mad Cool Festival

July 13, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal, at NOS Alive Festival

August 22, 2024 –Missoula, Montana, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium

August 26, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center

August 29, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Wrigley Field

August 31, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, at Wrigley Field

September 3, 2024 – New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

September 4, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

September 7, 2024 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

September 9, 2024 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

September 12, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

September 15, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Fenway Park

September 17, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Fenway Park

November 8, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand, at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

November 13, 2024 – Gold Coast, Australia, at Heritage Bank Stadium

November 16, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia, at Marvel Stadium

November 21, 2024 – Sydney, Australia, at Giants Stadium

The Pearl Jam tour will also feature supporting performances by Glen Hansard and Deep Sea Diver for the North American legs, The Murder Capital for the UK & EU legs, Richard Ashcroft for the UK and Ireland shows, and the Pixies for the Australia tour leg.

