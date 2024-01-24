Boiler Room 2024 World Tour: Dates, cities, lineup, & all we know so far

The Boiler Room 2024 World Tour is currently scheduled to be held from May 17, 2024, to December 7, 2024, in venues across mainland North America, the UK, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Meanwhile, more dates for the tour are scheduled to be announced shortly for places like South America, Nigeria, and more.

The new tour, which will feature performances by artists such as Avalon Emerson, Sara Landry, Sherelle, and Tony Humphries, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram account on January 23, 2024.

Tickets for the tour will be available on January 31, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be accessed by registering at the official website of Boiler Room.

Boiler Room 2024 World Tour: Dates and lineup

Boiler Room 2024 World Tour will be the second edition of the world tour series organized by the online archive and live entertainment brand. The current schedule includes performances in cities such as Miami, Milan, and Sydney, among others.

The current dates and cities for the Boiler Room 2024 World Tour are given below in chronological order:

TBA – Buenos Aires, Argentina at TBA

TBA – Paris, France at TBA

May 17, 2024 – Miami, Florida, United States at TBA

June 1, 2024 – Toronto, Canada at TBA

June 22, 2024 – Milan, Italy at TBA

TBA – Chicago, Illinois, United States at TBA

July 13, 2024 – New York City, New York, United States at TBA

August 25, 2024 – London, England at TBA

September 21, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, United States at TBA

TBA – Seoul, Korea at TBA

TBA – Tokyo, Japan at TBA

October 26, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at TBA

TBA – Manchester, England

TBA – Amsterdam, The Netherlands at TBA

December 7, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at TBA

TBA – Bogotá , Columbia at TBA

TBA – New Delhi, India at TBA

TBA – Lagos, Nigeria at TBA

TBA – Las Vegas, Nevada, United States at TBA

TBA – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at TBA

TBA – São Paulo, Brazil at TBA

The second edition of the world tour brings with it a heavy focus on artists in the electronica genres, the most prominent of whom are Armand Van Helden, Rico Nasty, and Avalon Emerson.

The full lineup for the Boiler Room 2024 World Tour is given below:

999999999

Ahadadream

Anotr

Armand Van Helden

Avalon Emerson

Bambounou B2B Mama Snake

Ben UFO B2B Pangaea B2B Pearson Sound

Bradley Zero

Cassie Raptor

Chase & Status

Club Heart Broken

Djrum

Elli Acula

Flowdan

Giggs

I Hate Models

Live From Earth

Mala

Marlon Hoffstadt B2B Malugi

Moonshine

Nooriah

Optimo (Espacio)

Rebekah

Rico Nasty

Rosey Gold

Saoirse

Sara Landry

Sherelle

Simo Cell B2B Toma Kami

Skream & Benga

Teletech

Tony Humphries

VTSS

Yung Singh

Zach Fox

Armand Van Helden is an American DJ best known for his third studio album, 2 Future 4 U, which was released on November 30, 1998. The silver-certified album peaked at number 22 on the UK album chart.

Rico Nasty rose to prominence with her debut studio album, Nightmare Vacation, which was released on December 4, 2020, via the labels SugarTrap and Atlantic Records. The album peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart. The album also remained one of the most streamed records on Spotify in the weeks following its release.

Avalon Emerson is an American DJ who is best known for her work with multi-genre long-length mixes and her debut studio album, & the Charm, which was released on April 28, 2023, and was received positively by critics.

The Boiler Room world tour, as mentioned above, was started by the eponymously named entertainment brand in 2023, with the first edition being a major success. The Boiler Room World Tour 2023 received more than 200,000 footfalls across its twenty shows and was streamed in the millions. The brand is best known for its work archiving live entertainment event videos.