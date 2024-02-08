Sia announces her 10th Studio Album 'Reasonable Woman'

Sia is returning after nearly a decade with her 10th full-length studio album titled Reasonable Woman, which will be released on May 3, 2024, via Atlantic Records.

The Australian singer-songwriter took to social media on February 7 to announce "big album news" to her fans by officially releasing the tracklist for Reasonable Woman along with a caption that read:

"'Reasonable Woman' is officially coming out on Friday, May 3rd! There are so many incredible friends who helped give their all to make the album what it is, can’t wait for you to hear it."

Sia's announcement post revealed that Reasonable Woman would contain 15 tracks, with features from Kylie Minogue, Paris Hilton, and more. The lead single for the album, Gimme Love, was released in September last year.

The Grammy-nominated singer has also confirmed that Reasonable Woman is currently out for pre-sale on her official website. Fans can pre-save the album digitally or pre-order various types of vinyl created for the album.

Everything we know about Sia's new album 'Reasonable Woman'

Reasonable Woman follows up on the singer's 2016 project This Is Acting, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 charts and featured singles like Cheap Thrills and Unstoppable.

The production for this album is credited to the co-writers and engineers, which include Jesse Shatkin, Greg Kurstin, Benny Blanco, Jim-E Stack, Rosalia, bülow, Mark “Spike” Stent, and more.

Yesterday (Feb. 7) Sia released her bouncy collaboration DANCE ALONE on all streaming platforms. The second single from Reasonable Woman features Kylie Minogue, who recently took home a Grammy Award for Best Pop Dance Recording for Padam Padam.

The Aussie artist also dropped an official lyrics music video for Dance Alone (Feat. Kylie Minogue) on her YouTube channel, which racked up over 200,000 views, since its release yesterday.

A couple of hours later, Sia announced the tracklist for the upcoming album while also showcasing the official cover art for the album. The cover finds the artist sitting next to a young girl, with the words "Reasonable Woman" scribbled across the picture. The color palette used for the artwork is pink, except for the title, which is written across the cover in black.

The album's tracklist is divided into two parts, "Side A" and "Side B", which include six songs each. The following are the confirmed tracks to be a part of Reasonable Woman:

Side A

Little Wing Immortal Queen (Feat. Chaka Khan) Dance Alone (Feat. Kylie Minogue) I Had A Heart Gimme Love Nowhere To Be Towards The Sun Incredible (Feat. Labrinth)

Side B

Champion (Feat. Tierra Whack, Kaliii, Jimmy Jolliff) I Forgive You Wanna Be Known One Night Fame Won’t Love You (Feat. Paris Hilton) Go On Rock and Balloon

The Grammy-nominated artist confirmed Reasonable Woman will be available for digital pre-saves on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iTunes Store, YouTube Music, Tidal, and Deezer.

Fans interested in pre-ordering the physical copies of the album have various options of vinyl copies to pick from. The following is the list of vinyl options being offered for the album:

Immortal Queen Quartz Reasonable Woman Vinyl - Quartz Pink (Available on Sia's official Website - $24.00) Amazon Exclusive Edition Color Vinyl - Yellow (Available on Amazon - $24.98) Reasonable Woman Limited LP - Bright Pink (Available on Urban Outfitter's Website - $29.98) Reasonable Woman Colored Vinyl - Blue and Pink (Available on Record Store Day's Website - Price: NA)

Sia's official website does issue a disclaimer to all customers stating that orders are limited to 2 per customer. All pre-orders will be shipped in May 2024, around the same time that the album is scheduled to be released.

With features from some of the biggest pop and dance musicians, Reasonable Woman promises to deliver a dynamic addition to Sia's discography.

