"Everybody was despondent" - John Legend provides insight into Tom Brady, Patriots' 'legendary' Super Bowl LI comeback vs Falcons

Tom Brady's infamous 28-3 comeback will never be forgotten by anyone, but least of all singer John Legend. He was the performing artist for the team's afterparty, and he remembers watching the game and the range of emotions that were present.

Legend noted that it was an important moment in Brady's career and said that team owner Robert Kraft had booked him to sing the afterparty, whether they won or lost:

"And I was in his box for the game, so I saw the range of emotions that the entire, you know, Patriots nation... And everybody was you know, despondent. Feeling like there's no chance you're going to come back. And then I saw the euphoria take over as you finally came back and won the game in such legendary fashion.

Legend also said he was pleased that Brady had made his job a little easier. Brady added that fans and players are invested in the result of the game, but there are other people who are affected:

"Little do they know the performers of the after parties are hugely affected by what happens on the field and you don't want to show up to the party and everyone's kind of in a bad mood. So that was a fun night."

The singer added:

"You know the mood really picked up and Chrissy was there like encouraging Mr. Kraft the whole time and he called her his good luck charm. And he was just like, he was like, they'll always have that bond of going through all the emotions together."

It was an epic comeback, but it was evidently very important for Grammy-winning artist as well.

Tom Brady has the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history

In terms of points, there are some teams that have come back from more than 25 down in an NFL game. Just last year, the Minnesota Vikings rallied from a 33-0 deficit to win.

However, in the playoffs, only three teams have faced a larger deficit than Tom Brady's New England Patriots. None of them occurred in the Super Bowl, either.

Tom Brady led an epic comeback

Brady's team trailed the Falcons 28-3 at one point, and it was 28-9 in the fourth quarter. The comeback ensued and a frenzy of points forced overtime, where the Pats walked it off.