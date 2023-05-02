"You whiffed it with Kala": The Voice fans slam Chance The Rapper after he eliminates Kala Banham in Playoffs

Kala Banham's journey on The Voice season 23 came to a close in episode 13, which aired on Monday, May 1, at 8 pm ET/PT. Her last performance in the competition had coaches swooning, but was unfortunately not able to save her from elimination. As part of Team Chance's Playoff Rounds performance, Kala sang My Funny Valentine by Ella Fitzgerald.

In light of the successful performance, Chance The Rapper expressed his pride afterward by saying:

“I’m so proud, that was so incredible. Like, it’s crazy that you slipped through two other Coaches. You made me cry in the rehearsal. It was amazing.”

Shelton described Kala's performance as "actually perfect," telling Chance The Rapper:

“You have to put her in the next level, for that reason. That was unbelievable. You have to. It’s my show, so you have to do what I say.”

In response, Chance The Rapper agreed with Shelton, adding that the performance “showed off her ability to change songs to fit her aesthetic and feel.” By the end of the show, however, Chance seemed to have changed his mind.

For his team's live performances, Chance The Rapper chose Sorelle and Ray Uriel, eliminating Kala as a result.

Several fans have shared their reactions on social media following the elimination:

Grump Writer Guy @WritingSwinger #TheVoice Ahh man you whiffed it with Kala. Her version of My Funny Valentine was one of those once-in-a-lifetime versions. @chancetherapper Ahh man you whiffed it with Kala. Her version of My Funny Valentine was one of those once-in-a-lifetime versions. @chancetherapper #TheVoice

Kala Banham's journey on The Voice

The beginning of Kala's journey on the show was when rookie Coach Niall Horan blocked Coach Kelly Clarkson from getting her after she sang Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now in the Blind Auditions. Following this, Clarkson was the first person to save Kala Banham from elimination in the Battle Rounds.

Soon after, Clarkson took Kala from Horan's team when she sang Skinny Love. As a result of Kala's rendition of Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls in the Knockout Rounds, Blake Shelton and Chance The Rapper saved her from elimination. She subsequently ended up on the rapper's team.

kala @kalabanham your support has meant so so much to me this entire ride.



come hang on IG Live in a bit! :) hope you enjoyed the show (and my journey)your support has meant so so much to me this entire ride.come hang on IG Live in a bit! :) #TheVoice hope you enjoyed the show (and my journey) ♥️ your support has meant so so much to me this entire ride.come hang on IG Live in a bit! :) #TheVoice https://t.co/LOcBvjFdRn

In the current episode of the show, the contestants were divided into the following teams:

TEAM BLAKE : Mary Kate Connor, Kylee Dayne, Grace West, Noivas, Rachel Christine

: Mary Kate Connor, Kylee Dayne, Grace West, Noivas, Rachel Christine TEAM NIALL : Ross Clayton, Michael B., Ryley Tate Wilson, Gina Miles, Tasha Jessen

: Ross Clayton, Michael B., Ryley Tate Wilson, Gina Miles, Tasha Jessen TEAM CHANCE : Sorelle, Jamar Langley, Manasseh Samone, Ray Uriel, Kala Banham

: Sorelle, Jamar Langley, Manasseh Samone, Ray Uriel, Kala Banham TEAM KELLY: Holly Brand, D.Smooth, ALI, Cait Martin, Neil Salsich

As Kala Banham sang My Funny Valentine, Chance The Rapper held his hand over his chest as a display of the emotions he was feeling. Following her performance, she received a standing ovation from both Clarkson and Shelton.

Kelly Clarkson said:

“You made it Kala’s version, like as if that was a brand-new song. It was so beautiful, and dark, but inspiring — all the great adjectives.”

Horan added:

“Kala, that song was made for you. I spoke to you about this when we started — make sure that you sing songs that could be on your record. And that’s just different level now.”

"My head hurts for her": Fans react to Kala Banham's elimination

Though Kala impressed the judges, her final result didn't go her way, leaving fans quite disappointed.

dollarbill🤖👻 @sourpunchlover Miss Kala ate everybody up ON THE PLAYOFFS AND she got robbed & snubbed. My heart hurts for her. #thevoice Miss Kala ate everybody up ON THE PLAYOFFS AND she got robbed & snubbed. My heart hurts for her. #thevoice https://t.co/tEbsGjb4qc

kala @kalabanham #TeamNiall little did 16-year-old Kala know that her life was FAR from complete 🥺 #TheVoice little did 16-year-old Kala know that her life was FAR from complete 🥺 #TheVoice #TeamNiall https://t.co/ClT6Drzyon

Jake🖕🏼 @shakenjaeke Chance has to be one of the worst coaches ive ever seen lol If he wanted to win he would have picked Kala over Sorelle lol #TheVoice Chance has to be one of the worst coaches ive ever seen lol If he wanted to win he would have picked Kala over Sorelle lol #TheVoice

Haley Turner @HaleyTu68161829 I’m very surprised with Rae! I was SURE Kala was going to win with Sorelle! #thevoice I’m very surprised with Rae! I was SURE Kala was going to win with Sorelle! #thevoice

EuphoricManic @euphoric_manic I think if they went with the LIVE Playoffs like the last 2 seasons. I bet Kala would had went through. I see it through all the tweets I been seeing about Kala . #thevoice I think if they went with the LIVE Playoffs like the last 2 seasons. I bet Kala would had went through. I see it through all the tweets I been seeing about Kala . #thevoice https://t.co/Xim9lloevD

jaylene 🛰️ @shwnsatellite i <3 sorelle , but also kala deserved to make it through #TheVoice i <3 sorelle , but also kala deserved to make it through #TheVoice

brooke @HORANVOLUME6 JUSTICE FOR KALA SHE WOULD HAVE WON I SWEAR #thevoice JUSTICE FOR KALA SHE WOULD HAVE WON I SWEAR #thevoice

Nik @Kiki0S I'm so bummed by Team Chance now. I was all in on Ray, Jamar & Kala & then he went & picked Sorelle. I don't get it at all. I don't care if they harmonize, they're schtick & I won't convert #TheVoice I'm so bummed by Team Chance now. I was all in on Ray, Jamar & Kala & then he went & picked Sorelle. I don't get it at all. I don't care if they harmonize, they're schtick & I won't convert #TheVoice https://t.co/wuAC43Mdtk

Fans can catch the latest episode of The Voice on NBC on Mondays at 8/7c. The episode will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes