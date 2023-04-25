"He is going to win": The Voice fans cheer as coach Kelly Clarkson steals Neil Salsich from Blake Shelton

The Voice season 23 episode 13 aired on NBC this Monday, April 24, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured the final round of Knockouts, where two singers from the same team competed against each other. The coach had to choose which performer would reach the playoffs and who would be eliminated. Other coaches could also "steal" one evicted singer from the opposing teams.

Judge Kelly Clarkson took advantage of this option and stole talented singer Neil Salsich from Blake Shelton's team. In the episode, Neil and Grace West competed against each other, singing Here You Come Again and Takin' It to the Streets, respectively, and coach Blake decided to keep Grace in his team. He called both the singers "the best of the best," but ultimately sided with West.

Neil's singing style is very soft and judge Kelly Clarkson praised him by saying that he could sing any song. She said she was excited to work with him in the competition as he could sing in each and every style of music.

The Voice fans appreciated judge Kelly for "stealing" such a talented singer and claimed that he had the potential to win the show.

MelanieTheBroker @Melanie_Stuckey @kellyclarkson #TheVoice I am so happy you stole Neil !!! He is going to win @kellyclarkson #TheVoice I am so happy you stole Neil !!! He is going to win

The Voice fans think Kelly made the right choice by stealing Neil Salsich

Neil Salsich blew away the judges with his first performance, aka his audition, by singing a new version of Hank Williams Sr.’s Honky Tonky Blues. All the judges turned for him and he ultimately chose to join Blake’s team. He did not compete against anyone in the Battles as Alex Whalen himself withdrew from the competition.

In the knockouts, Judge Niall felt that Grace had more potential in the competition and praised Neil for making specific changes to the song. Chance the rapper also praised Neil’s stage presence and said that he liked Grace’s tone. Judge Kelly, on the other hand, felt that Neil could do justice to any music style.

The Voice fans thanked Kelly for saving Neil, calling him a "fantastic" singer. They also slammed Blake for choosing Grace over Salsich.

Megan Benzing @megbenz18 @blakeshelton #TheVoice What you doin not putting Neil through?? He absolutely crushed it and I was sweating almost watching him go home @blakeshelton #TheVoice What you doin not putting Neil through?? He absolutely crushed it and I was sweating almost watching him go home😩

Hell Belle ATX @HellBelleATX @kellyclarkson

And I adore you, Kelly!! You are amazing!! #TheVoice Yay!!! Thank you for stealing Neil!! He's been on my team since the Blinds. I just love his spirit and his gift to entertain!!And I adore you, Kelly!! You are amazing!! @kellyclarkson #TheVoice Yay!!! Thank you for stealing Neil!! He's been on my team since the Blinds. I just love his spirit and his gift to entertain!!And I adore you, Kelly!! You are amazing!! ❤️

Steve Brewer @stevebre64 @blakeshelton #TheVoice Blake I think you made a bad choice in picking Grace over Neil! @blakeshelton #TheVoice Blake I think you made a bad choice in picking Grace over Neil!

About Neil Salsich

Neil Salsich is from St. Louis and attended Louis University High School. He learnt how to operate his father's stereo at the age of six and formed a band called Acoustics Anonymous after graduating college in 2012.

In 2016, he changed the band’s name to The Mighty Pines.

The band's music has many elements of “country, folk, bluegrass, funk, soul, and jazz,” and their popular songs include Thoughts Come Rushing and Time Slows Down. Salsich will now be seen in the Playoffs under Kelly's team.

The Voice airs every Monday on NBC at 8 pm ET, and fans can also stream the show on the Peacock streaming application.

