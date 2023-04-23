Holly Brand vs. Rachel Christine complete in The Voice Knockouts: Kelly Clarkson calls it "the toughest one"

The Voice season 23 is set to air a brand new episode on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC, documenting the second and final round of knockouts in the competition. Two contestants from each coach's team compete against each other by delivering individual performances. While all coaches can give feedback, it will ultimately be up to the team coach to decide who they want to advance forward.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Holly Brand and Rachel Christine from Kelly Clarkson's team will be seen battling it out. In a preview clip, the team coach declared that this was one of the most difficult decisions in the knockouts that she's had to make. Viewers will have to wait and see who Kelly picks to advance and if the other contestant will earn a redemption.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Holly Brand and Rachel Christine battle it out on The Voice Knockouts

Season 23 of The Voice has seen an incredible amount of talent this time around. The contestants came from all walks of life and braved the blind auditions and the battle rounds to reach the knockout stage of the competition. Over the past few weeks, they have been performing in front of the coaches - Kelly Clarkson, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Knockouts Part 2, reads:

"Country superstar Reba McEntire serves as mega mentor as the coaches pair two artists to perform individually against each other then select a winner to move on to the playoffs; the pressure is on, as each coach will only have one steal."

Rachel Christine and Holly Brand's Knockouts round was showcased as part of an early release video on The Voice social media pages. The two are part of Kelly Clarkson's team and have proven to be strong contenders in the competition.

Holly Brand was the first to compete. She performed Blue Moon of Kentucky by Patsy Cline. She hit incredible notes throughout her performance that left the coaches stunned. Kelly Clarkson stood up to cheer the contestant throughout her performance while also being in awe with her whistle tones.

Following this, Rachel Christine took to the stage to perform Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac. Her notes got the coaches hooked as they carefully observed her performance. Kelly stood up in the middle of the song and cheered for the contestant, while Rachel's high notes were a hit among the audience.

The Voice coach Blake Shelton expressed that the Knockouts "suck," indicating that the coach can only choose one of the two contestants. He complimented Holly's yodel and the control of her voice. Additionally, he commented that Rachel did a great job of delivering the song and also made her own notes.

Chance The Rapper noted that Rachel was back on his "radar." He then expressed that Holly blew him away with her performance. Fellow coach Niall Horan complimented Rachel's ability to change tones so easily. However, he leaned more towards Holly because of her whistle tone.

It was all up to Kelly Clarkson to choose one of them. She called it one of her toughest decisions yet this season. Who did The Voice coach pick?

According to MjsBigBlog, Kelly decided to go with Holly Brand for the Knockout rounds. However, Rachel Chrsitine earned her redemption as Blake used his only steal on her and picked the contestant for his team.

Season 23 of The Voice has been an interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the contestants will be challenged with tougher tasks, testing their limits and musical abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come this season.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Monday, April 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

