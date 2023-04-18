"You should have taken Walker": The Voice fans question Blake Shelton after he picks Kylee over Walker

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the first round of Knockouts, where two contestants from each coach's team competed against each other in individual performances. While all coaches provided feedback, it was ultimately the team coach's decision to select one of them to advance with.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Kylee Dayne and Walker Wilson from Team Blake performed in the Knockouts round. Although it was an extremely difficult decision for the coach, he ultimately picked Kylee over Walker, ending the latter's journey in the competition. Fans didn't agree with Blake's decision and felt it was a mistake. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Over the years, many contestants who have taken to the stage have gone on to become successful artists.

Season 23 of the competition saw up-and-coming singers perform in front of a new combination of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton.

Walker and Kylee battle it out on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the contestants getting ready to perform in the first round of Knockouts in the competition. Country music icon Reba McEntire guided each pair of participants with song choices, stage presence, and vocals, alongside their respective team coaches.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Knockouts Premiere, read:

"Country superstar Reba McEntire serves as mega mentor for the knockouts; the coaches pair two artists to perform individually against each other, then select a winner to move on to the playoffs; the pressure is on, as each coach only has one steal."

Kylee and Walker from Blake Shelton's team had to compete against each other. Ahead of their performance on The Voice, the duo practiced their respective songs in front of Reba McEntire as well as the team coach. The mentor then proceeded to give each of them her feedback.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice Kylee Dayne BROUGHT DOWN THE HOUSE Kylee Dayne BROUGHT DOWN THE HOUSE https://t.co/iy9knWnFP9

Reba was extremely impressed with Kylee's voice and suggested that she mostly stand still for the performance. The mentor complimented Walker's voice and felt it had a "swagger." She also noted that his smile reminded her of Patrick Sawyze.

Kyle performed All By Myself for The Voice Knockouts. She delivered incredible vocal range and control over her voice. By the end of her performance, she hit an extremely high note, which received a standing ovation from the coaches.

Walker, for his part, performed I Ain't Living Long Like This. While his performance was entirely different from that of his fellow competitor, his acoustic guitar-accompanied voice impressed the judges. The coaches then proceeded to give their feedback.

Niall Horan noted that they were both impressive in their own ways. Chance The Rapper complimented Walker's pitches, but leaned more towards Kylee as she blew him away. Kelly Clarkson also agreed with her fellow coaches on The Voice and sided with Kylee's performance.

While it was an extremely difficult decision to make, Blake Shelton ultimately chose Kylee over Walker.

Fans don't agree with Blake Shelton's decision on The Voice

Fans were disappointed with Blake Shelton for not picking Walker and took to Twitter to talk about the same.

Brooke @CrazyBoothSocks I feel bad for Walker. Sometimes the coaches need to read the room and it was clear she was going to do something pretty amazing because that’s hands down one of Celine’s hardest songs. Walker should have gone first. #thevoice he looks disheartened. I feel bad for Walker. Sometimes the coaches need to read the room and it was clear she was going to do something pretty amazing because that’s hands down one of Celine’s hardest songs. Walker should have gone first. #thevoice he looks disheartened.

Fans loved Walker's performance and were devastated that Blake didn't pick him.

Trish Cortez @trish_cortez @blakeshelton #TheVoice

So sad Walker went he was my favorite 100 percent my voice you let country go.I guess you don’t need votes. So sad Walker went he was my favorite 100 percent my voice you let country go.I guess you don’t need votes. @blakeshelton #TheVoice So sad Walker went he was my favorite 100 percent my voice you let country go.I guess you don’t need votes.

Mark DeVrieze @mark_devrieze @blakeshelton #TheVoice Had a chance to go out with a country/rocker winner with Walker Blake! Now you'll have to win with a pop singer. @blakeshelton #TheVoice Had a chance to go out with a country/rocker winner with Walker Blake! Now you'll have to win with a pop singer.

Aimes @amyddw @blakeshelton #TheVoice I have to disagree with your choice. Walker should have gone thru. Much more entertaining and Kylie was pitchy. @blakeshelton #TheVoice I have to disagree with your choice. Walker should have gone thru. Much more entertaining and Kylie was pitchy.

Season 23 of The Voice has been an interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will be tested on their musical abilities. Viewers will have to tune in to see who makes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

